Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
FCX - Free Report) Starting the list is mineral exploration and development miner Freeport McMoRan (. Freeport is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on January 25, with its stock currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Freeport McMoRan conducts its operations primarily through its principal subsidiaries’ PT Freeport Indonesia, Freeport-McMoRan...
Zacks.com
MATANA Is Back: Which Stocks to Buy Now
MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (. AMZN - Free Report) – are all up double-digit percentages off their respective lows. The move follows a period of severe underperformance in 2022, as growth names took a backseat amid fears of an economic slowdown. Many investors are still unconvinced that technology stocks (along with the major indices) have already bottomed, adding fuel to the bullish case. Remember – bull markets climb a wall of worry.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From Leisure & Recreation Services Industry
LYV - Free Report) , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (. RCL - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (. MSGE - Free Report) are likely to gain in their respective fields owing to the factors mentioned above. However, the industry has been bearing the brunt of high costs and the slow U.S. economy.
Zacks.com
Are Energy Investors Overlooking These 3 Canadian E&P Stocks?
CNQ - Free Report) , Ovintiv (. The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in the domestic market, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand is the fundamental driver of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.
Zacks.com
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
VVI - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. BGSF - Free Report) to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players conduct business and deliver services. The industry’s key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Boeing, Starbucks, Syndax Pharma in Focus
Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed their first losing week of the year on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continued to progress, rising 0.6% in the week, but the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Economic data released through the...
Zacks.com
3 Asset Management Stocks Set to Pull Off Earnings Beat in Q4
BLK - Free Report) – kicked off fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 13. Amid a challenging operating environment, BLK handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lower total expenses more than offset decline in revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, due to the expected economic slowdown, BlackRock announced layoffs.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd
BFC - Free Report) is a holding company for Bank First N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days. CHK - Free Report) is an exploration and production company of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
3 Key EPS Reports to Watch this Week
UAL - Free Report) provided impressive guidance moving forward. However, later this week, Wall Street awaits some of the biggest names on the street to report first-quarter results. Today we will look at 3 key earnings reports to monitor this week:. Microsoft Corp (. MSFT - Free Report) is the...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days. Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus. Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote. Sappi has a PEG...
Zacks.com
Market on Tipping Point of New Bull Trend: These 5 Charts Illustrate Why
SPY - Free Report) :. The S&P 500 Index is the broadest method U.S. investors have for following markets. Included in the index is 500 large companies such as. As of late 2022, the index had a market cap of $34 trillion. In January 2022, the S&P 500 index and...
Zacks.com
Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Up in 4 of the Past 6 Weeks
BKR - Free Report) stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the...
Zacks.com
Baker Hughes (BKR) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Reorganizes Segments
BKR - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 25 cents. Total quarterly revenues of $5,905 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,059 million. However,...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PHB - Free Report) debuted on 11/15/2007, and offers broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
3 Best-Rated Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Sturdy Returns
Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk. Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Stay Positive After Strong Friday Trading
Pre-market futures to start a new week are continuing higher, after Friday’s surprise move into the green, which sent all major indices back into positive territory thus far into 2023. The Dow is +95 points at this hour, followed by the Nasdaq +20 and the S&P 500 +5 points.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)?
IYT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/06/2003. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide...
Zacks.com
Can Value Investors Consider Celestica (CLS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Comments / 0