Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
It's a blessing that Hollywood finally understands the power of female-led comedies. The comedic subgenre has consistently given audiences incredible films like "Bridesmaids" and "Booksmart," even as volatile internet trolls sit at their keyboards, ready to pounce at a moment's notice. Need we remind you of the insane "Ghostbusters" reboot backlash in 2016?
Television series about the war on drugs, its political and moral failure, and its incalculable human toll have become commonplace in the era of prestige television. From the literary, all-considering sprawl of "The Wire," to the action-movie intensity of "Narcos," to the Shakespearean tragedies of "Ozark" and "Snowfall," to the sociological insights at the margins of series like "Breaking Bad" and "Orange is the New Black," the complicated nexus that exists between dealers, users, and law enforcement has never been explored in so many different ways on TV — which should tell you something about how much room there is to explore even further.
Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
Patrick Rothfuss's "The Kingkiller Chronicle" burst into the fantasy scene in 2007 with "The Name of the Wind," cementing its spot as a top-tier fantasy novel. The series follows Kvothe, a magician whose tragic past and natural talent with the arcane led him to become the world's most-renowned wizard, the Kingslayer. Since the first book's release, Rothfuss released a second equally-successful novel, "The Wise Man's Fear," in 2011 and promised a third, though he has not given any significant update since, leaving the series's future up in the air.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia might have been impacted by Shakira and Bizarrap’s explosive new song. It’s rumored that following the release of the song, which broke numerous streaming records, the couple has been facing some tough times. Now, Piqué was spotted in Paris attending some Fashion...
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
There’s nothing like a priceless bauble to alleviate the post-divorce blahs, and nobody knows that better than Kim Kardashian! The reality TV icon, 42, reportedly just purchased a diamond and amethyst encrusted statement cross necklace memorably worn by Princess Diana. Per TMZ, the SKKN founder bought the necklace for just under $200k during a Sotheby’s auction on Wednesday, January 18. The final tab, per a source for the outlet, came out to be $197,453. The Attalah Cross, which features a bold pattern of Asscher cut amethysts arranged in a cross, was worn by the late royal in 1987 to a charity gala in London, England, along with a purple embellished, velvet dress. The piece was reportedly loaned to Princess Diana by the Garrard jewelry company at the time.
An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. Widely hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever made, it's safe to say that HBO's "The Last of Us" has been a hit with critics and fans alike. Both its Tomatometer rating and its audience score sit in the high 90s on the online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. MetaCritic, meanwhile, asserts that the series had received "universal acclaim" from critics.
It's a tough time to be a DC fan. Fans anxiously await news from new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran for what the future of the DC Cinematic Universe will look like. But for now, there are four DC films coming to audiences in the coming year. These include "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Blue Beetle."
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
After Apple TV+ forged ahead with the therapist-driven true story "The Shrink Next Door," the streaming platform is at it again. Instead of Paul Rudd's unethical and insidious portrayal of Dr. Ike, "Shrinking" takes therapy in the opposite direction. Created by "Scrubs" producer Bill Lawrence, the series is a comedic look at one of the worst things a person can go through (via Deadline). Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist who struggles with grief after the untimely death of his wife. Processing his emotions while seeing his patients seems like a recipe for disaster, but it has interesting consequences.
Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" — the spinoff series following the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" – premiered its first season in January 2022. A year later, it is getting ready to premiere its second season on January 24, 2023. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series follows Sophie (Hilary Duff), a working photographer and hopeless romantic, as she looks for love and navigates her life in New York City alongside her group of friends. Meanwhile, in the future, adult Sophie (Kim Cattrall), tells her son the story of how she met his father.
Phase 5 of the MCU begins in February with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and as Kang (Jonathan Majors) kicks off his reign of terror in the cinematic universe it seems Marvel Studios is more comfortable than ever with mining the weirdest depths of the comic books. One character making an appearance in Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) latest installment is the villain MODOK, a giant floating head in a chair with a passion for killing.
