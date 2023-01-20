ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coquille, OR

Coquille adjusting to new league

By JOHN GUNTHER For The World
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWz3A_0kKmR2o100

COQUILLE — The Coquille boys and girls basketball teams are adjusting to life in the Far West League with mixed results.

The Red Devils moved back up to Class 3A at the start of the school year and had a good fall, winning league titles in volleyball and boys soccer and reaching the playoffs in football.

Basketball has come with a learning curve, though. The girls squad is young and the boys team doesn’t have the inside size of much of the competition. Plus, both teams were hit with sickness early in the season, limiting effective practice time.

They had mixed results in their home games last Wednesday against Douglas.

The girls edged the Trojans in a come-from-behind win 41-38 despite playing without injured point guard Holli Vigue. The boys, meanwhile, let a lead slip away in the second half for the second straight game and came up just short, falling 59-57 — their chances to force overtime ending when Hunter Layton’s driving layin in the closing seconds spun completely around the rim and then off the backboard.

Both teams came up with wins on Friday at Glide, the boys topping the Wildcats 70-54 and the girls winning 41-19.

That left the boys 2-2 and the girls 3-1 early in the league season as the team completed the first of four three-game weeks in league play, one of the changes for the teams in the new league, which has 11 total teams in north and south divisions.

The three-week games are tough, girls coach Marty Stallard said, because of the limited practice time.

He noted Coquille’s 35-20 win at South Umpqua on Monday was maybe the team’s worst contest of the season.

Stallard prefers this week’s three-game schedule, which included a trip to Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday before home games Friday and Saturday against Cascade Christian and Lakeview. At least with that schedule, which is repeated next week with the other three teams from the south division (road games at Rogue River and North Valley sandwiched around a home game against St. Mary’s on Friday), the team gets a couple of practices to start the week. The final week of the regular season also includes the Monday-Wednesday-Friday format.

Stallard came away from Wednesday’s game delighted.

“That was a good win,” he said, referring to the team adjusting without having Vigue running the offense and finding a way to come from behind.

“It’s got to give them confidence,” Stallard said. “These younger kids — they’re learning.”

Senior Trinidy Blanton, the only player on the team older than a sophomore, had her best offensive game of the year with 23 points. Freshman Synthia Salazar had seven points, including a game-clinching steal and layin with the Red Devils clinging to a one-point lead in the final 30 seconds.

That enabled the Red Devils to overcome a 20-point night by Kierra Bennet and win.

Coquille now has beaten three of the other four teams in the north division and will get a good gage of how it compares with the south division this week. Lakeview and Brookings-Harbor, both state tournament teams a year ago (Lakeview knocked Coquille out of the Class 2A playoffs and Brookings-Harbor reached the Class 3A tournament) appear to be the top teams in that division and Cascade Christian is third in the south.

If Coquille finishes second in the north behind powerhouse Sutherlin, the Red Devils would host the third-place team from the south for a spot in the Class 3A playoffs and a one-game shot to reach the state tournament.

Coquille’s boys, meanwhile, have work to do after losing second-half leads to both South Umpqua and Douglas. In the latter game, the Red Devils led by 10 to start the fourth quarter and had the ball, but Douglas trimmed the advantage to three in the first 90 seconds by forcing turnovers and scoring on three straight possessions.

Playing four full quarters has been the biggest challenge in moving up to Class 3A, coach Willy Layton said.

“The intensity is different,” he said. “You’ve got to bring it all night every night. In 2A you could flip it on and off like a light switch (and be OK).”

He was quick to credit the Trojans, who never stopped believing they could win and kept battling until the end to win.

Jason Stiles had 20 points and Seth Rincon had two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Trojans, who are second in the division behind South Umpqua, with Coquille third.

Dean Tucker had 19 points for Coquille, but fouled out in the fourth quarter before another late flurry of turnovers helped the Trojans rally. Hayden GeDeros had 12 points and Zach Farmer 10.

In Friday’s win over Glide, Hunter Layton had 23 points and hit three first-half 3-pointers to lead the Red Devils. Gardner Scolari also had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Farmer had 11.

The boys need a strong finish to avoid a third-place finish in the North Division and would benefit from every win they can get in the six games against the South Division.

Friday’s game features the defending state champion Cascade Christian, led by 7-foot junior Austin Maurer.

Cascade Christian was second in this week’s Class 3A coaches poll behind Dayton, which handed the Challengers one of their two losses — the other came against Class 4A Philomath in the championship game of Marshfield’s holiday tournament.

Comments / 0

 

Related
kqennewsradio.com

SOUTH UMPQUA HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED MONDAY

South Umpqua High School will be closed on Monday. A school district release said this applies to students and staff, with all activities at the school canceled for the day. A minor heating unit fire occurred early Saturday, so crews will work on Monday to assess the situation and verify that all systems are working properly.
KVAL

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BEACH HAZARDS MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a high to extreme risk of sneaker waves is expected. These are waves that run usually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. The Statement applies...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen

On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK

A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
CANYONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP

Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Plea hearing extended for Coos County woman accused in baby's death

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In November, the death of 10-month-old Owen Nichols of Coquille rocked Coos County. Today, the woman prosecutors believe to be responsible for his death was expected to enter her plea. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Babysitter charged in Coos County infant's death. Instead, a lawyer for Hayley...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT STORE EMPLOYEE

A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police, following an alleged criminal trespass incident Thursday night. An RPD report said 31-year old Merrill Ball allegedly stole 2 beers from the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and then was trespassed from the business. Ball allegedly returned just after 11:20 p.m. and threatened to shoot the employee when he was told to leave. The suspect reportedly blocked vehicular traffic for approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
