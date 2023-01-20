Coquille adjusting to new league

COQUILLE — The Coquille boys and girls basketball teams are adjusting to life in the Far West League with mixed results.

The Red Devils moved back up to Class 3A at the start of the school year and had a good fall, winning league titles in volleyball and boys soccer and reaching the playoffs in football.

Basketball has come with a learning curve, though. The girls squad is young and the boys team doesn’t have the inside size of much of the competition. Plus, both teams were hit with sickness early in the season, limiting effective practice time.

They had mixed results in their home games last Wednesday against Douglas.

The girls edged the Trojans in a come-from-behind win 41-38 despite playing without injured point guard Holli Vigue. The boys, meanwhile, let a lead slip away in the second half for the second straight game and came up just short, falling 59-57 — their chances to force overtime ending when Hunter Layton’s driving layin in the closing seconds spun completely around the rim and then off the backboard.

Both teams came up with wins on Friday at Glide, the boys topping the Wildcats 70-54 and the girls winning 41-19.

That left the boys 2-2 and the girls 3-1 early in the league season as the team completed the first of four three-game weeks in league play, one of the changes for the teams in the new league, which has 11 total teams in north and south divisions.

The three-week games are tough, girls coach Marty Stallard said, because of the limited practice time.

He noted Coquille’s 35-20 win at South Umpqua on Monday was maybe the team’s worst contest of the season.

Stallard prefers this week’s three-game schedule, which included a trip to Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday before home games Friday and Saturday against Cascade Christian and Lakeview. At least with that schedule, which is repeated next week with the other three teams from the south division (road games at Rogue River and North Valley sandwiched around a home game against St. Mary’s on Friday), the team gets a couple of practices to start the week. The final week of the regular season also includes the Monday-Wednesday-Friday format.

Stallard came away from Wednesday’s game delighted.

“That was a good win,” he said, referring to the team adjusting without having Vigue running the offense and finding a way to come from behind.

“It’s got to give them confidence,” Stallard said. “These younger kids — they’re learning.”

Senior Trinidy Blanton, the only player on the team older than a sophomore, had her best offensive game of the year with 23 points. Freshman Synthia Salazar had seven points, including a game-clinching steal and layin with the Red Devils clinging to a one-point lead in the final 30 seconds.

That enabled the Red Devils to overcome a 20-point night by Kierra Bennet and win.

Coquille now has beaten three of the other four teams in the north division and will get a good gage of how it compares with the south division this week. Lakeview and Brookings-Harbor, both state tournament teams a year ago (Lakeview knocked Coquille out of the Class 2A playoffs and Brookings-Harbor reached the Class 3A tournament) appear to be the top teams in that division and Cascade Christian is third in the south.

If Coquille finishes second in the north behind powerhouse Sutherlin, the Red Devils would host the third-place team from the south for a spot in the Class 3A playoffs and a one-game shot to reach the state tournament.

Coquille’s boys, meanwhile, have work to do after losing second-half leads to both South Umpqua and Douglas. In the latter game, the Red Devils led by 10 to start the fourth quarter and had the ball, but Douglas trimmed the advantage to three in the first 90 seconds by forcing turnovers and scoring on three straight possessions.

Playing four full quarters has been the biggest challenge in moving up to Class 3A, coach Willy Layton said.

“The intensity is different,” he said. “You’ve got to bring it all night every night. In 2A you could flip it on and off like a light switch (and be OK).”

He was quick to credit the Trojans, who never stopped believing they could win and kept battling until the end to win.

Jason Stiles had 20 points and Seth Rincon had two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Trojans, who are second in the division behind South Umpqua, with Coquille third.

Dean Tucker had 19 points for Coquille, but fouled out in the fourth quarter before another late flurry of turnovers helped the Trojans rally. Hayden GeDeros had 12 points and Zach Farmer 10.

In Friday’s win over Glide, Hunter Layton had 23 points and hit three first-half 3-pointers to lead the Red Devils. Gardner Scolari also had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Farmer had 11.

The boys need a strong finish to avoid a third-place finish in the North Division and would benefit from every win they can get in the six games against the South Division.

Friday’s game features the defending state champion Cascade Christian, led by 7-foot junior Austin Maurer.

Cascade Christian was second in this week’s Class 3A coaches poll behind Dayton, which handed the Challengers one of their two losses — the other came against Class 4A Philomath in the championship game of Marshfield’s holiday tournament.