Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Things to do on a girls' trip to San DiegoGenni FranklinSan Diego, CA
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
KPBS
San Diegans struggle to pay utility bills
San Diego Gas and Electric customers are opening surprisingly high utility bills this month, as natural gas rates are more than double what they were a year ago. In other news, homelessness has been dropping among veterans in San Diego County, but Supervisor Nathan Fletcher wants a regional strategy to end it completely. Plus, a local author talks about her new novel about the pressures of being a teen.
Watch live: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete enters day 8 in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, will enter its eighth day on Monday morning in Downtown San Diego Court. On Friday, the first witness on the stand was Det. Jesse Vicente of the Chula Vista Police...
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
southarkansassun.com
San Diego Gas & Electric Customers’ Debts Canceled Under California Arrearage Payment Program
The debt of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers will be canceled under the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP). SDG&E announced a $51.3 million debt that will be canceled. Around 113,000 customers of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) with unpaid utility bills will have their debts automatically canceled....
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening. Detective says this is just the tip of the ice berg with this type of crime.
CBS 8 helps Escondido reptile sanctuary with high sky-high SDG&E bill
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A local animal rescue is behind on bills and has a little more time to pay them off. EcoVivarium in Escondido says the pandemic caused them to get behind on bills, but they were only given six months to pay off a sky-high electric bill. The...
San Diego Police to Increase Presence at Lunar New Year Celebrations
The San Diego Police Department plans to increase officer presence at local Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday in the wake of Saturday night’s mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in the attack that occurred...
kusi.com
SDCCD terminates three employees for vaccine refusal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on the three terminated employees and seven others who were still at...
Criminals using job postings to scam victims
Criminals are now victimizing job seekers under the guise of a job offer.
luxury-houses.net
A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California
15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
Four Homeless Shelters Open as Overnight Temps Forecast in Low 40s
Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness were activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission. The shelters are open Sunday at the following locations:. Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can take 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with...
Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
San Diego man arrested in deadly downtown shooting: PD
A San Diego man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in downtown San Diego, police announced.
Gas Stoves and Appliances Are Already Set To Be Banned In San Diego
On top of banning gas appliances, the city is mandating that residents retrofit their homes, at an estimated to cost of $30,000.
Car plunges down embankment in Escondido, 2 rescued
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in a car that plunged down an embankment off an Escondido street Monday morning.
Camp Pendleton Marine arrested for involvement in Jan 6 Insurrection
At least 12 service members have been arrested for storming the Capitol
Construction starts on affordable housing community in East County
Construction has officially started on an affordable apartment community in downtown La Mesa.
Section of sea bluff collapses at Black's Beach
The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
Comments / 0