This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
MLive.com
Unselfish Mr. Basketball candidate leads Brother Rice past Kalamazoo Central
KENTWOOD, MI – Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice senior Curtis Williams Jr. received MVP honors for his performance in Saturday’s 67-50 win over Kalamazoo Central at East Kentwood’s Gotta Get It Hoop Classic. But the trophy isn’t going home in Williams’ duffle bag, but rather that of his...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Assistant Listed as Candidate for Notre Dame Basketball Coaching Job
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on the search for their next head basketball coach. Many names have been suggested across NBA and college basketball landscape to replace Mike Brey. ND Insider created a list that features several potentially head coaching candidates, with a list that includes includes John Beilein...
WNDU
Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Mabrey goes down in Irish home win over Virginia
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The No. 7Fighting Irish women’s basketball team picked up a bittersweet win Sunday, beating Virginia 76-54 but losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a knee injury early. After the game, head coach Niele Ivey told media members that there’s currently no timeline on Mabrey’s...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?
Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.
WNDU
Rep. Yakym tours the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County needs food donations
WNDU
Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time leading scorer in 66-52 win over Marian
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him. Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season. 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has a recap of Friday's press conference.
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new flu shot in the works
WNDU
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season. 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has a recap of Friday's press conference.
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. High school basketball highlights from across Michiana on Saturday, Jan. 21. Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement. Updated: 6 hours...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!
WNDU
Woman arrested on drug charges in Mishawaka
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
WNDU
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Karl Singleton, 43, of Mishawaka. Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend. Updated: 1 hour ago. It happened around 4 a.m. on Monday in the 500...
