Woman gives dispatcher earful after being advised on proper 911 use: Highland Heights Police Blotter

Man in ski mask steals package from porch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A woman reported receiving an alert from her doorbell camera at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, but was unable to view the footage on her phone. The woman said she called her children, who were at home, and the children confirmed seeing a man in a black ski mask take a package from their porch and leave in a black car with tinted windows. Police were unable to locate the suspect’s car in the area and doorbell video footage of the incident was not viewable.
Stolen rental car returned: Brunswick Police Blotter
Suspected shoplifter shot by Macedonia officer during struggle, police say
A person suspected of shoplifting was shot by a Macedonia Police officer during a struggle inside the Burlington Coat Factory Sunday night, according to officials.
Police nab man wanted by U.S. Marshals Service: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
After stopping a driver at 8:36 p.m. Jan. 13 for a red-light violation at the North Main Street intersection, an officer found the driver to have a warrant out of the U.S. Marshals Service. Police cited the driver for the traffic violation and transported him to the Solon City Jail...
Suspected heroin found in OVI suspect’s vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A 911 caller at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 reported that a Dodge Caliber went off the road on I-90 westbound before Clague Road. The caller said the vehicle was “all over the road” before veering off. When officers arrived and spoke...
OVI suspect denies driving without headlights, records officer during arrest: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 12 stopped an eastbound cargo van that was driving without headlights on Lorain Road as it approached Clague Road. The officer observed the van swerving, and the driver “attempting to discretely” put on his seatbelt...
Canton police search for man involved in 2 armed robberies
The Canton Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies this month.
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
Under-the-influence driver hurt after causing two crashes: Avon Lake police blotter
On January 14, police responded to a crash with injuries. The car had heavy front end damage from crashing into a stone monument style mailbox and other property. The same car was involved in a separate crash on Williamsburg Drive just before this incident. The driver was transported to the hospital and later cited for OVI and reckless operation.
License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
More drunk drivers on the roads: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 26 at 6:07 p.m. a driver reported an incident of road rage. The incident occurred between Clague and Cahoon roads, and escalated when both drivers were stopped at the red light on Wolf and Cahoon roads. The driver of the other car exited his car and shattered one of the complainant’s windows before leaving the area.
Man would rather people not walk in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Jan. 15 about someone walking through the woods behind his property. He said he did not like that. It was noted that the caller did not own the woods. The walker did not go onto the caller’s property. Police advised the caller that there was nothing they could do to stop the walker from enjoying the woods.
1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
Lakewood police respond to shooting and stabbing at separate bars
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Two violent incidents occurred in Lakewood early Sunday morning at different bars. According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers first responded to Corky’s Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue, where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, after the bullet hit the cellphone in his pocket, while the other had been punched in the face by the same suspect. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
Adolescent issues addressed, crises averted: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A mother reported Jan 18 that her juvenile son was playing an online game when he was threatened with physical violence by one of his pre-high school classmates. The situation was later mediated by school officials also. Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. Responding to a state school helpline tip received around 9...
Solon police warn residents about a new scam
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
Man says car passenger waved handgun; police crack down on two loud parties: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 29, called police at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and said a passenger in a black sport-utility vehicle had waved what he believed to be a handgun at him. The man said he was driving east on East Grand Street when he turned left onto Beech Street. He realized that he was traveling the wrong way on Beech, a one-way street. He stopped his car and backed up onto East Grand.
Resident complains about neighbor’s pinwheels; fake friend defrauds woman of $600: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Neighbor problem: Park Drive. A Park man called police at about 10 a.m. Jan. 4 and complained that his neighbor planted pinwheels, signs and Halloween decorations along their mutual property line. The man said he believed the objects were on his neighbor’s property, but close...
Man told officer he was going to break into his dad’s house, kicks the window: North Ridgeville police blotter
