ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, OH

Woman gives dispatcher earful after being advised on proper 911 use: Highland Heights Police Blotter

By Andy Attina / cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man in ski mask steals package from porch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

A woman reported receiving an alert from her doorbell camera at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, but was unable to view the footage on her phone. The woman said she called her children, who were at home, and the children confirmed seeing a man in a black ski mask take a package from their porch and leave in a black car with tinted windows. Police were unable to locate the suspect’s car in the area and doorbell video footage of the incident was not viewable.
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter

At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood police respond to shooting and stabbing at separate bars

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Two violent incidents occurred in Lakewood early Sunday morning at different bars. According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers first responded to Corky’s Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue, where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, after the bullet hit the cellphone in his pocket, while the other had been punched in the face by the same suspect. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police warn residents about a new scam

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man says car passenger waved handgun; police crack down on two loud parties: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 29, called police at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and said a passenger in a black sport-utility vehicle had waved what he believed to be a handgun at him. The man said he was driving east on East Grand Street when he turned left onto Beech Street. He realized that he was traveling the wrong way on Beech, a one-way street. He stopped his car and backed up onto East Grand.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy