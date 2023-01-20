Read full article on original website
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
In the new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, the model and actress opens up like never before about her storied life and career. Lana Wilson's documentary provides a raw and honest look at one of the most famous, beautiful, controversial, and misunderstood...
People
