New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Rolling Stone

David Crosby’s Final Live Performance Was a Blistering ‘Ohio’ With Jason Isbell

David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
In Touch Weekly

Late Musician David Crosby Was Married to Wife Jan Dance for More Than 3 Decades: Meet His Spouse

The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
E! News

"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death

Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
Stereogum

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
E! News

Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute

Watch: Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute. Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley. The Zola actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
