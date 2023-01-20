This content was produced in partnership with Incogni. You and I both have probably sent out 500+ job applications over the course of our lives. Sending out addresses, birthdays, emails, and phone numbers to countless companies that may or may not be legit. That may or may not get data breaches. We’ve signed up for credit cards, car loans, bank accounts, and websites with some permutations of the same data. If you’re a fellow Android user, you know that we also get the monthly pleasure of having Google send us a report on everywhere we’ve been in the preceding month.

4 HOURS AGO