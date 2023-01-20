Read full article on original website
WNDU
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. High school basketball highlights from across Michiana on Saturday, Jan. 21. Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement. Updated: 6 hours...
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean. Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified. Updated: 2 hours ago. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle,...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Cannoli
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Cannoli, a 4 and a half-year-old Terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Cannoli check out the video...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht got up close and personal with sloths on 16 News Now at 4!. Lily the sloth and her baby from the Potawatomi Zoo visited The WNDU Studios on Friday evening during the newscast. Their visit comes as the zoo is...
WNDU
Mabrey goes down in Irish home win over Virginia
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The #7 Fighting Irish women’s basketball team picked up a bittersweet win Sunday, beating Virginia 76-54 but losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a knee injury early. After the game, head coach Niele Ivey told media members that there’s currently no timeline on Mabrey’s...
WNDU
On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
WNDU
Rudy Yakym tours the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana’s newest congressman came back home to visit one of the lasting legacies of his predecessor. Rep. Rudy Yakym (IN-2) took a tour of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka and spoke to veterans who rely on this resource. Yakym said he is well...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec announces Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart County Parks & Rec has announced that the annual Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market will take place on March 18. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes place at McNaughton Pavilion. Interested artisans and craft vendors are encouraged to apply here. Questions...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: New multi-sport recruit offered
Notre Dame football has been hitting the recruiting trail hard for the class of 2024 and has recently offered a multi-sport recruit. Daniel Freitag is rated as the number-one basketball recruit in Minnesota but has also been getting a lot of offers to play football at the next level. Freitag...
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
Right to Life Michiana hosts anti-abortion march; seeks donations for ‘Stuff-the-Semi Initiative’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “March for Life” anti-abortion march took place in South Bend on Friday. It began at “The Hall” on Washington Street, where local pastors and faith leaders spoke. The group then marched around downtown South Bend before ending at the federal courthouse.
95.3 MNC
Three people hurt, driver detained after crash at Ironwood and Ireland in South Bend
Alcohol may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in South Bend that injured three people. The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive. A total of four cars were impacted – three were involved in the initial...
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Karl Singleton, 43, of Mishawaka. Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened around 4 a.m. on Monday in the 500...
