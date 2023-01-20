ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

Howard University makes history, wins $90M million military research contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — Howard University is making history after winning a $90 million contract for military research, according to the university. The university is the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to lead a university-affiliated research center (UARC), which will be funded by the U.S. Air Force (DAF) and Department of Defense (DOD), officials said.
