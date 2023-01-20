Pizza is a favorite food of many people and Pizza Hut has recently announced that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" pizza. This pizza is unique because it boasts 8,800 pounds of cheese and has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience. The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping. The Big New Yorker will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.

1 DAY AGO