Pizza Hut and YouTube star Airrack teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for the world's largest pizza in Los Angeles.
Pizza Hut, working with YouTube star Airrack, has served up a nearly 14,000 square foot (3,809 square meters) cheese and pepperoni pie. The chain said a rep from Guinness World Records verified it as the world's biggest.
Pizza is a favorite food of many people and Pizza Hut has recently announced that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" pizza. This pizza is unique because it boasts 8,800 pounds of cheese and has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience. The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping. The Big New Yorker will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.
It's National Pie Day, which is really about things like apple pie. But we couldn't ignore a story about the biggest PIZZA PIE of all time . . . Pizza Hut announced they just broke a world record last week for the biggest pizza ever . . . just under 14,000 square feet. It's the equivalent of 68,000 slices.
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-foot
Pizza Hut, a renowned American pizza chain, has achieved a new world record by creating a massive pizza measuring almost 13,990-square-foot in a hangar in Los Angeles. The pizza, consisting of cheese and pepperoni, was made over the course of three days, with a total of 6,193 kg of dough, 2,244 kg of tomato sauce, almost 4,000 kg of cheese, and 630,496 slices of pepperoni used. An official from the Guinness World Records confirmed this record-breaking pizza.
