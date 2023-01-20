Read full article on original website
Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry
Victims of sexual abuse ask Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full report of the KBI's four-year inquiry of alleged misconduct by Catholic clergy. The post Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
FBI investigating $690,000 wire theft from Jerry Moran’s Senate campaign
The FBI is investigating allegations that a thief stole from Sen. Jerry Moran’s campaign fund while he was running for U.S. Senate last year, according to a letter his campaign sent to the federal elections commission. Moran’s campaign wrote a letter to the FEC on Dec. 8, alerting it...
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
WIBW
New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole. With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.
backcountryhunters.org
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
Western Kansas farmers are pushing to save the Ogallala Aquifer before it’s too late
Several counties have already lost more than half of their underground water. But a new plan could save more of what’s left.
How much snow has fallen in Kansas?
Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
WIBW
Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see a minimum wage of $16 per hour by 2027. Kansas Senator Ethan Corson (D-Overland Park) introduced Senate Bill 70 - the Making Work Pay Act - on Thursday, Jan. 19. It would increase the state’s minimum wage. The bill proposes gradual increases...
republic-online.com
Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain
Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
Emporia gazette.com
Mpox threat in Kansas remains low
The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
kcur.org
The Kansas foster care watchdog finds that kids still suffer from getting moved around too much
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas foster care employees mishandled a sexual assault investigation, appeared to lie in court documents and cancelled child visits last year because agencies couldn’t transport kids quickly enough. “The number and type of inaccuracies presented in documents submitted to the court could lead an objective...
Yahoo!
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas and Missouri customers about new phone scam tactic
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the […]
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
garnett-ks.com
What Davos needs is Kansas
The overall message from last week’s World Economic Forum kook festival to all us unwashed coach flyers paying $6 for a dozen eggs was abundantly clear:. Shut up and put the diaper on your cow. How we little people thirst for the annual gems of knowledge from this Avengers-like...
