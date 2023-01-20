JoCo commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.

Read full article on original website
Related
Media group says it will start newspaper in southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon-based media group has announced it will start a newspaper in a southern Oregon city that saw a longstanding newspaper abruptly close this month. EO Media Group said Friday it will open a news outlet that serves Medford and Ashland after the closure of the Mail Tribune, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
klcc.org
EO Media Group to start newspaper in Medford
EO Media Group has 15 publications around the Pacific Northwest, including the Bend Bulletin. The new print and online outlet will be called The Tribune. The Medford Mail Tribune abruptly closed in mid-January. “This looked like an opportunity from the standpoint of a business opportunity that we can build a...
EO Media plans Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune goes dark
EO Media Group will open a new newspaper in Medford in the coming days, hoping to fill the void left by the shutdown of the venerable Mail Tribune last Friday. Heidi Wright, chief operating officer at EO, said she hopes to begin production of a three-day-a-week newspaper by early next week. It will be called the Tribune and will boast an editorial staff of 14.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
KTVL
Oasis Center gives back to employee in need
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley sprang into action when they were informed their coworker was diagnosed with Leukemia. “I think that we are all one big family because that’s what our ultimate goal is together. So every single person that works here has either lived an experience or worked through a trauma in their lives. We are crazy, corky and want to help people so that is what makes us close-knit,” said Jill Manahon, Peer Lead at Oasis Center.
KDRV
Electrical shore-line issues cause two RV fires in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire helped put out two RV fires in Josephine County that were caused by electrical shore-line issues. Both fires happened yesterday. The first was at about 4 p.m. at Whitehorse Park. Firefighters say the damage was minimal, and while there were people inside...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/19 – Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass, Britt Festival Announces More Performers For 2023 Season
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass. On January 18, 2023, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
KATU.com
Man set Grants Pass elementary school on fire after doing drugs, police say
GRANTS PASS. Ore. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly set an elementary school on fire after doing drugs. Grants Pass Police and Grants Pass Fire & Rescue responded to Lincoln Elementary School for a fire alarm on January 14, shortly after 1:30 a.m. The first officer on...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
KVAL
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
nbc16.com
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT STORE EMPLOYEE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police, following an alleged criminal trespass incident Thursday night. An RPD report said 31-year old Merrill Ball allegedly stole 2 beers from the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and then was trespassed from the business. Ball allegedly returned just after 11:20 p.m. and threatened to shoot the employee when he was told to leave. The suspect reportedly blocked vehicular traffic for approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED STALKING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited for stalking following an alleged incident on Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said the victims own a local business on Garden Valley Boulevard and the suspect worked for them in the past, but has recently been contacting them at both their home and business. The suspect has been persistent and described as “somewhat threatening” during these contacts. On Tuesday the man allegedly nearly ran over two of the victims at their business. He then showed up at their home on three separate occasions, one of which was after officers warned him of his stalking behavior.
KTVL
Ask10: Why hasn't Puck's Donuts in Phoenix opened after the Almeda fire?
PHOENIX, Ore. — News10 viewer Linda asked, "why hasn't Puck's Donuts in Phoenix opened yet after burning down in the Almeda fire?" The much-loved donut shop is reopening for business on Tuesday at six in the morning. The family-owned business lost everything to the fire on September 8th, 2020,...
Comments / 0