Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Basketball races heating up
A lot can happen as the girls’ regular season wraps up. The best thing is to peak at the right time. The Blackfoot Broncos are doing exactly that as they have won six in a row heading into the weekend, including a 58-46 victory over the Shelley Russets, who were undefeated in their district and are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. It’s a big turnaround for the Broncos after starting the season 1-6.
Ririe, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The North Fremont High School basketball team will have a game with Ririe High School on January 21, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Idaho8.com
Over 1,200 wrestlers come to Idaho Falls for annual Tiger-Grizz Tournament
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wrestlers from across region flocked to Idaho Falls and Skyline High School this weekend for the 42nd Tiger-Grizz Tournament. The wrestlers competed in first, second, and third round matches Friday to set up the semifinals and championships for Saturday. Notable wrestlers Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, 120),...
Idaho8.com
Sami Staley signs with Clark College for softball
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot softball player Sami Staley signed with Clark College out of Vancouver, Washington on Saturday. Staley joins a host of other Bronco players that will be playing at the next level. She says she is excited to be a Penguin and for her senior season. "Clark...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
100 years agoFrom the Salt Lake Telegram of Jan. 20, 1923: “While several Idaho towns are battling with the everlasting financial problem, it appears that Idaho Falls is rubbing its palms in gratification that it can pay as it goes. The county treasurer of Bonneville turned over to the city treasury this week $105,641.98, all of which has been deposited to the credit of the city. City Clerk Underhill states that Idaho Falls has been paying every warrant, has paid everything it can pay and that it has money on hand. Certain bonds cannot be paid until due but will be met at the right time, as the money will be available. During the holidays the city cut down the water rate materially as a Christmas present to the patrons of the city system.”
Icy Inferno quickly becoming city wide favorite tradition
For the third year the city of Ammon hosted the city favorite event the Annual Icy Inferno. The event is set to help city residents have fun while they safely dispose of their live Christmas trees from the previous holiday season.
ksl.com
CAL Ranch expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that's been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch's vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March.
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
eastidahonews.com
UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
svinews.com
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
eastidahonews.com
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley
SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
Judge makes ruling in Daybell trial
A judge denied a request to postpone the murder trial for Chad and Lori Daybell and they will not be permitted to have face-to-face meetings or phone calls for strategy sessions.
eastidahonews.com
Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help
NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in gruesome stabbing murder appears in Bingham County court
BLACKFOOT — Gruesome photos and videos were on display in a Bingham County courtroom Thursday as prosecutors worked to tell the story of a man who was killed in his Blackfoot apartment last November. Melissa Perkes, 35, is charged with second-degree murder after Jace Williams, 37, was found stabbed...
One man arrested after pursuit and Deputy involved shooting
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - One man has been taken into custody, after leading Bingham County Deputies on a Friday evening pursuit. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports, the incident started around 7:30 p.m. "Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in
Three separate weekend incidents result in felony arrests
Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests Incident #1: RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th)...
Comments / 0