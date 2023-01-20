100 years agoFrom the Salt Lake Telegram of Jan. 20, 1923: “While several Idaho towns are battling with the everlasting financial problem, it appears that Idaho Falls is rubbing its palms in gratification that it can pay as it goes. The county treasurer of Bonneville turned over to the city treasury this week $105,641.98, all of which has been deposited to the credit of the city. City Clerk Underhill states that Idaho Falls has been paying every warrant, has paid everything it can pay and that it has money on hand. Certain bonds cannot be paid until due but will be met at the right time, as the money will be available. During the holidays the city cut down the water rate materially as a Christmas present to the patrons of the city system.”

