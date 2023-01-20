Read full article on original website
Car slams into storefront at South Fargo strip mall
(Fargo, ND) -- Injuries are expected to be minor following a crash that involved a car slamming into a storefront in a South Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the Hallmark inside the strip mall located near the intersection of 25th street south and 32nd avenue south.
City Manager recommends Jeff Wallin as new Moorhead Fire Chief
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead could get a new fire chief on Monday. The discussion and vote will happen at the city council meeting on Monday, January 23. Former Fire Chief Rich Duysen gave his retirement notice in April of 2021 and the city appointed...
WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JULY 21, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Scott Mathew Moellenkamp, 37, of Mayville, ND, for Careless Driving. Ernest Joseph Shimpa, 58, of Plummer, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title as Authorized. Oscar Ivan Monje Lopez, 32, of Overland Park, KS, Hold-INS Ryan James Woodbury, 46, of Moorhead, for...
Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he was uncooperative during a fire investigation at his apartment. The Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor at 4375 10th Ave. S. around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The caller reported smelling smoke throughout the building, but the alarms were not activated.
Valley City man charged with possession of prohibited material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Valley City man is facing charges related to possession of prohibited material, following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Valley City Police Department. Officials say 28-year-old Chance Edwin Fraze was charged with the felony on Jan. 18.
Fundraiser for Aneta, N.D. man hit by SUV
ANETA, N.D. (KVRR) – A man has a long road to recovery in front of him after being struck by an SUV. Nathan Nolden’s family writes on GoFundMe he and his wife Brandy were returning home on New Year’s Eve during foggy conditions when their pickup slid off the road. While friends were helping him get his truck back on the road, an Escalade struck Nathan around 50 miles per hour.
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
West Fargo water rate increase to hit utility bills in February
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will see a water rate increase on their city utility bills starting in February. West Fargo purchases water from the City of Fargo, and Fargo adjusted the water rate they charge from $3.25/1,000 gallons to $3.65/1,000 gallons. This is a cost difference of $0.40/1,000 gallons.
Fargo suspect faces drug and terrorizing charges in early morning incident
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is facing charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. Fargo Police responded to a report of a man who made a threat with a pistol following an argument with another person. After gathering information from the victim and witnesses, an officer contacted the...
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to The Tree Top restaurant & lounge in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement Thursday at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event as she discussed bringing diverse workforce talent to the area.
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Grand Forks County
A Northwood, North Dakota man was killed in a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 75 year old died after the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville he was driving left Highway 15 and overturned in the snow filled ditch. According to the...
Ramsey Co. attorney’s office reviews cases where former medical examiner testified, investigated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office is investigating dozens of cases involving the testimony or investigation of former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee. Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office was vacating the murder conviction of a man who was sent...
Will ND Ever Relax On The “Thanksgiving No Alcohol?”
This has always perplexed me since I first moved to North Dakota almost 9 years ago. Coming out from San Diego, California back in 2014, I moved to Fargo, North Dakota. Obviously, I knew I was going to be in for a culture shock - of course, the weather was going to throw me a HUGE curve ball, and one of the, I guess you call it a myth, was that North Dakotans loved their alcohol. I mean, after all, Mother Nature sometimes forces you to stay at home, to STAY indoors - and to pass the time away ( what seems like an eternity ) there usually is some drinking involved. So when Thanksgiving rolled around, I was surprised to hear about one of North Dakota's laws: This is straight from ndlegis.gov "5-02-05. Dispensing prohibited on certain days - Penalty. A person may not dispense or permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a licensed premises between two a.m. and eight a.m., on Christmas Day, or after six p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, a person may not provide off sale after two a.m. on Thanksgiving Day or between two a.m. and eight a.m. on Sundays. A person that violates this section is guilty of a class A misdemeanor"
Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease. FPS wrote in their report that there could be around...
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
