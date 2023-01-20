Read full article on original website
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
AmazonSmile dissolves, cuts extra funding from Sherman Education Foundation
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amazon is saying goodbye to its AmazonSmile program. Through AmazonSmile, the company donates money to charities across the U.S., including the Sherman Education Foundation. Sherman ISD said it’s sad to see it go, but fortunately, it’s not a huge loss. It receives just more...
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75
COBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed. ODOT said they had planned to temporarily arrow the highway to one lane in each direction so that crews could work on the highway and ramp construction in the area. They...
Durant police warn about gift card scams
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) —The Durant Police Department is seeing in uptick in scams. Detective Brandon Mitchell said scammers are asking their victims to put money on gift cards or Green Dot payment cards. "One thing is that government agencies, local law enforcement, banks... we are not ever going to...
This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Texas
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Texas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Amber Alert issued for two abducted McKinney girls
TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two McKinney children that were last seen on Thursday.According to the Amber Alert, Jennifer and Jessica Burns, ages 6 and 9, were abducted by Jame Burns. They were last seen at 320 N. Central Expressway NB McKinney, Tx at 5:58 […]
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
A+ Athlete: Jace Sanders, Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Jace Sanders from Whitesboro High School. Jace holds a 4.1 GPA, is ranked eighth in his class, and is a member of the National Honor Society. All while also being a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
