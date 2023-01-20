Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.

