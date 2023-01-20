Read full article on original website
Bennie Allen
3d ago
probably another woke newspaper Trump 2024 God bless Trump God bless America we need Trump in Oregon watch the hate after I post this
Clastsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties GDP rebounds
The Oregon Employment Department has released the latest Northwest Oregon gross domestic product (GDP) details. The GDP is a key economic indicator in Tillamook, Lincoln, Columbia, Clatsop and Benton counties. Northwest Oregon's GDP rebounded strongly in most counties in 2021. Every county in Northwest Oregon was hit hard by the pandemic recession in 2020. Business...
philomathnews.com
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
focushillsboro.com
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
ijpr.org
Following environmental controversy, Oregon forest management project will be reworked
The Flat Country Project proposed tree thinning, logging, and wildfire fuel reduction across 4,000 acres of the Willamette National Forest. But conservation groups raised concerns over the inclusion of old growth trees in the plan. Finally in December, the U.S.F.S. withdrew authorization for the project, citing changing wildfire conditions in...
SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history. The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ […] The post SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
highway58herald.org
Recreational Crabbing Closure Changes Along South Oregon Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the closure of all recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from latitude 43° 25′; 4 miles north of the north jetty of Coos Bay, to 42° 26′; 0.5 miles north of the north jetty of the Rogue River, due to elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.
Eater
10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session
The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
focushillsboro.com
Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report
The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
A dozen eggs now cost more than a gallon of gas in Oregon
Due to soaring egg prices, it now costs more to power an omelet than an automobile.
Oregon ranks worst in the country for drug problems: Report
A new report by the National Drug Helpline shows Oregon as the state with the worst drug problems in the United States.
KTVZ
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
kezi.com
Early buzz over proposed new license plate
CORVALLIS, Ore.- There's a possible new license plate in the works in the state of Oregon. It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'. The plate features two of the state's most iconic bees: the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee. There may already be a lot of 'buzz' with this...
publicnewsservice.org
Bill Extends Food Aid to All Oregonians Regardless of Immigration Status
A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
WWEEK
There’s an Overlap Between Chronic Homelessness and What Oregon Does Worst
In Oregon, a state heralded for its recreational outdoor lifestyle, a state whose largest city has a massive community of bike riders, there is a chronic shortage of rehab beds for patients with brain injuries. How?. Despite the intersection of untreated brain trauma and our crisis of untreated mental illness...
KXL
New Funding To Make School Zones Safer
Salem, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation commissioners approved $32.4 million in grant funding for 26 Safe Route to School Projects. “This is dedicated to things like sidewalks, curb ramps, flashing pedestrian beacons, all kinds of road improvements around schools and around neighborhoods that serve schools,” said Shelley M. Snow, Strategic Communications Coordinator at Oregon Department of Transportation.
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
ijpr.org
State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program
The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
