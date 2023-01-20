ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search

The Denver Broncos clearly hired the wrong head coach last year, and they are making a change to their coaching search this time around to try to ensure that does not happen again. Some within the Denver organization feel that they rushed into hiring Nathaniel Hackett last season, even canceling some second interviews with coaching... The post Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Florida Times-Union

'Window of opportunity is now': Jaguars' Doug Pederson wraps season, talks future optimism

Lockers have been emptied out, physicals completed and players, coaches and staff have officially made their way to the exits as the Jaguars conclude their season. In just a calendar year, Jacksonville went from one of the worst teams in the league to one of four teams remaining in the AFC, falling short of continuing their run after a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

49ers defense steps up in divisional-round win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense hadn’t been playing up to its usual high level in recent weeks, allowing a few too many big plays. On a day when the offense struggled to produce, the Niners defense responded with a signature performance that sent them back to the NFC championship game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed

Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy