Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search
The Denver Broncos clearly hired the wrong head coach last year, and they are making a change to their coaching search this time around to try to ensure that does not happen again. Some within the Denver organization feel that they rushed into hiring Nathaniel Hackett last season, even canceling some second interviews with coaching... The post Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'Window of opportunity is now': Jaguars' Doug Pederson wraps season, talks future optimism
Lockers have been emptied out, physicals completed and players, coaches and staff have officially made their way to the exits as the Jaguars conclude their season. In just a calendar year, Jacksonville went from one of the worst teams in the league to one of four teams remaining in the AFC, falling short of continuing their run after a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Bills' Allen seeks 'rest and recovery' as he gauges elbow injury
Telling reporters on Monday that "rest and recovery is gonna be really good for it," Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen addressed an elbow injury in detail after the Bills' season ended with a loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.
49ers defense steps up in divisional-round win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense hadn’t been playing up to its usual high level in recent weeks, allowing a few too many big plays. On a day when the offense struggled to produce, the Niners defense responded with a signature performance that sent them back to the NFC championship game.
Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed
Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOKI FOX 23
NFL playoffs: No. 1 seed Eagles cruise by Giants to reach NFC title game with ease
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like the best team in the NFL for much of the season. Hurts' injury in December led to some choppy waters, but the Eagles still secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And they looked every bit like a deserving top seed...
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals playoff game 3 weeks after on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, visiting with his Buffalo Bills teammates before their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just three weeks after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. The Bills posted a video of Hamlin entering...
