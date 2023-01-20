Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Blasting to resume at Louisville's Veteran Affairs Medical Center construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting will resume this week at the site of the new Veteran Affairs Medical Center being built near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway. It is resuming after an incident back in October sent debris raining down on the Watterson Expressway and neighboring...
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog travels to Frankfort as Gov. Beshear proclaims shelter awareness month in his name
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the dog, Louisville's favorite rescue pup, went to the Kentucky State Capitol Monday. Gov. Beshear welcomed Ethan to Frankfort as he officially announced that January is "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month." The goal is to drive awareness of Ethan's story to inspire people to...
WLKY.com
La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
WLKY.com
Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
WLKY.com
Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
WLKY.com
LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
WLKY.com
The biggest conventions coming to Louisville in 2023, and tourism's outlook for the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The theme Louisville Tourism is focused on when it looks to the rest of 2023 is growth, not recovery, after three years of travel-related economic activity hampered at various levels by the Covid-19 pandemic,according to Louisville Business First. "I think our mix is really back to...
WLKY.com
Denny's responds to deadly sign fall in Elizabethtown: 'Safety is our top priority'
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A day after a large sign fell 80 feet from the air in Elizabethtown, killing a woman and hurting others, the restaurant is responding. Lynn Curtis, 72, of Columbus, Kentucky, died when a Denny's sign came crashing down Thursday, a day when winds were gusting at 50 mph.
WLKY.com
How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival's 2023 poster unveiled; designed by Manual high school grad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It'll be here before you know it; The Kentucky Derby 149 is just 105 days away, which means there are less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off. On Friday, officials revealed this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster, designed by Liesl Long Chaintreuil....
WLKY.com
Popular Jeffersontown restaurant to close and reopen as Parlour Pizza and Pints
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A popular Jeffersontown pizza joint is changing ownership and getting a big makeover, but it will remain pizza-focused. Craft Culture Concepts, parent company of Parlour Pizza and Pints, announced on Sunday that they have purchased the 30-year-old Chubby Ray's restaurant in J-Town. They will reopen the...
WLKY.com
Bates Elementary takes pledge to help support students with military family members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Army Major Melissa King enjoys visiting her two sons at Bates Elementary School. She said they really enjoy Bates, but the problem is, there's no telling how long they'll stay. Being a military family, they're always on the go. "We just moved to Kentucky in 2021...
WLKY.com
JCPS: Gun falls out of backpack at Eastern High School, placing campus on heightened security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident involving a gun happened at Eastern High School Monday afternoon. A Jefferson County School spokesperson says that the situation is under control. They confirmed that a fight broke out during lunch, and a weapon fell out of a backpack. No shots were fired, and...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
WLKY.com
Fire crews fight vacant building blaze in California neighborhood while saving nearby home
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department worked to put out a fire in a vacant house in the California neighborhood Sunday, according to a fire official. It happened shortly after noon when crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Kentucky Street. When they got there, they...
WLKY.com
New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
WLKY.com
Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to outbreak in Ohio
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky, and they say it's linked to the outbreak in Ohio. Louisville Metro Health and Wellness said that state officials confirmed the case on Friday. They did not say where in the state the case was, but did say, "there are no confirmed or suspected cases in Jefferson County."
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
Comments / 0