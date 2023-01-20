ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to outbreak in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky, and they say it's linked to the outbreak in Ohio. Louisville Metro Health and Wellness said that state officials confirmed the case on Friday. They did not say where in the state the case was, but did say, "there are no confirmed or suspected cases in Jefferson County."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy