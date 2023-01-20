Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe business uses robots to hand write letters and notes
Handwrytten is a business in Tempe where robots can learn your handwriting, mimic it, and then write a thank you note. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek purchases Barney Family Sports Complex for future public safety facility
The Town of Queen Creek recently purchased the Barney Family Sports Complex to be used for a future public safety facility. The nearly 65,000-square-foot facility is located at 22050 E. Queen Creek Road on 10 acres. Current operations may continue at the facility through the summer of 2023. “Public safety...
AZFamily
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
Family-Owned Batch Cookie Shop Brings its Treats Closer to Home in Queen Creek
Batch Cookie Shop is currently laying the foundation for their second location at Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Roads and is expected to open in the early fall of 2023.
Phoenix New Times
A New Rooftop Bar is Opening in Downtown Phoenix. Here's An Exclusive Look at the Menu
Drawing inspiration from the biblical paradise, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has revamped its al fresco rooftop bar into a new concept called Eden. The revitalized space, formerly Lustre Rooftop Bar, opens on Wednesday, January 25, and Phoenix New Times got an exclusive first look at what’s on the menu for locals and guests alike.
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'
PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
AZFamily
So you want to start a backyard chicken coop amid high egg prices in the Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t been to a grocery store recently, egg prices have skyrocketed in the Valley and across the county. Valley residents have few options if they want to buy eggs for breakfast or to use in other cooked or baked foods. You can just fork over the money or perhaps you can get your eggs for free as long as you want to put in the work.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix pilot program gives lockboxes to some senior citizens
The program will give lockboxes to certain people who qualify, in order to allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of an emergency. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Surprise, Arizona
Places to visit in Surprise, AZ. There are many things to do in Surprise, Arizona. This city is close to Las Vegas and offers outdoor activities and recreational opportunities. In addition to the outdoors, Surprise is also home to a variety of public art installations. These include a 27-foot welded tree called the Learning Tree. You can also visit Surprise Stadium, the Northwest Regional Library, and Uptown Alley.
fox10phoenix.com
New Phoenix building brings together scientists from all over
Connect Labs, which is located in Downtown Phoenix, is bringing together the scientists to collaborate and create new technologies. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
KOLD-TV
Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
AZFamily
A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus more
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering monetary incentives to join their ranks to fill their current vacancies. This is a noteworthy move as it speaks volumes about how police departments are becoming more creative in their recruitment strategies.
fox10phoenix.com
Jaws of life used to rescue car crash victim
Goodyear firefighters were called into action when someone needed to be rescued from a mangled car with the jaws of life. Crews were called to Country Road 85 and Cotton Lane Road. Officials say there were two patients and only one needed to be extracted. Both people were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
