Surprise, AZ

City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'

PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
So you want to start a backyard chicken coop amid high egg prices in the Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t been to a grocery store recently, egg prices have skyrocketed in the Valley and across the county. Valley residents have few options if they want to buy eggs for breakfast or to use in other cooked or baked foods. You can just fork over the money or perhaps you can get your eggs for free as long as you want to put in the work.
Things to Do in Surprise, Arizona

Places to visit in Surprise, AZ. There are many things to do in Surprise, Arizona. This city is close to Las Vegas and offers outdoor activities and recreational opportunities. In addition to the outdoors, Surprise is also home to a variety of public art installations. These include a 27-foot welded tree called the Learning Tree. You can also visit Surprise Stadium, the Northwest Regional Library, and Uptown Alley.
Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February

PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.
Jaws of life used to rescue car crash victim

Goodyear firefighters were called into action when someone needed to be rescued from a mangled car with the jaws of life. Crews were called to Country Road 85 and Cotton Lane Road. Officials say there were two patients and only one needed to be extracted. Both people were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
