The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman this week. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, around 6:45 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO