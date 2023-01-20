Read full article on original website
UnohooClan UnohooClan
3d ago
what a flipping loser! then again somebody that's not willing to get a real job so that they can support themselves and instead will steal from somebody else who's working or trying to something with her life! go figure! I'm very very very very very very very very long time!
513 Big Dawg
3d ago
I knew Cincinnati police would catch him way too many kids on TV and on top of that UC is a main priority for the patrolling
2
Man accused of shooting at woman returning dog, causing SWAT standoff in Dayton indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton earlier this month. Shawn McLean, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Friday.
Police investigating after juvenile arrives at Springfield hospital shot
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a juvenile arrived at a Springfield hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot wound. The juvenile, only described as a male, showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m., according to Springfield Police Division dispatch records. The juvenile’s injury was described as...
Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in
XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…
Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft. If you have any information please...
WATCH: Sheriff speaks on Hamilton County jail prisoner intake amid staffing shortage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section closed overnight with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. This comes amid a staffing shortage of corrections officers at the county jail. We reached out to the sheriff’s office...
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
Second suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Batavia Township
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman this week. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, around 6:45 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect
WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect. On Thursday, deputies responded to the Big Lots store located on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft of numerous tools, the sheriff’s office said.
Man allegedly robs Norwood gas station, ties clerk up in beer fridge
According to the owners, one of their regular customers walked in and hid from the clerk until he had his back turned.
The interstate in Newport clear after an earlier crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and the interstate is back to normal traffic levels. The center lane is blocked on northbound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
1 dead, another injured after being hit by truck in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead and another was injured after they were hit by a truck during a dispute in Butler County early Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. Fairfield Township police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road for an unknown problem. When officers arrived...
Missouri escaped inmates in custody following Butler County pursuit with troopers
Troopers arrested four escaped inmates from Missouri following a traffic stop and a pursuit in Butler County. On Friday, Jan. 20 at approximately 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a Scion TC after observing a traffic violation on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Report of a pedestrian struck on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a pedestrian struck in the 8100 block of Beechmont Avenue, near Eight Mile Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
Sabina man accused of assault facing charges
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest. Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
