ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fans can grab tickets starting...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy