Read full article on original website
Related
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
wvlt.tv
Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fans can grab tickets starting...
wvlt.tv
Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
wvlt.tv
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Fans can grab tickets starting on Friday. Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m. Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season. Updated: 5 hours ago. The park is looking for “several hundred” new & part-time employees for the...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
WATE
‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. A list of closings and delays for Jan. 22 is below. Bell County, KY - NTI Day. Campbell County- Opening two hours late. Claiborne County - Closed.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv
Watch: Gov. Bill Lee’s 2nd term inauguration ceremony
Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday, according to the sheriff. More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
KCS names new elementary school in northwest Knox Co. 'Mill Creek Elementary'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Friday to discuss some of the details of its newest elementary school. They approved the construction of the new school last year. On Friday, they said they would name the new school "Mill Creek Elementary," after the board said they conducted research and gathered community input.
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated:...
‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
Comments / 0