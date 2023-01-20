ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fans can grab tickets starting...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County announces new public health officer

‘It doesn’t matter, it’s my son’ | Community fundraises for student ahead of risky surgery. Beloved student at Heritage High School gets support from his community following a medical diagnosis. As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off the legacy of Pat Summitt continues. Updated: 5...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘We have a vision’ | Free Medical Clinic of America gets new name

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For over three decades, Dr. Tom Kim has been dedicated to providing free medical care for working uninsured individuals in the Knoxville area. In 1993 Kim opened his first Free Medical Clinic of America at 6209 Chapman Highway, where he personally funded all the costs himself and provided all the medical care and services by himself until around 2005.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy