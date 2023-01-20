Read full article on original website
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38
Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School.
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Knox County announces new public health officer
Knox County announces new public health officer
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
One van can change two children's lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city's public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School.
‘We have a vision’ | Free Medical Clinic of America gets new name
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For over three decades, Dr. Tom Kim has been dedicated to providing free medical care for working uninsured individuals in the Knoxville area. In 1993 Kim opened his first Free Medical Clinic of America at 6209 Chapman Highway, where he personally funded all the costs himself and provided all the medical care and services by himself until around 2005.
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. A list of closings and delays for Jan. 22 is below. Bell County, KY - NTI Day. Campbell County- Opening two hours late. Claiborne County - Closed.
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
Blount Co. nonprofit working to make more people homeowners, building houses they can afford
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in around four years, the Foothills Community Development Corporation is building affordable homes in Blount County. This comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough for people to think about buying a home. The average family in...
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Schools were at the center of social media threats Monday. Knox County Schools officials were not able to give much information, but did confirm that the two schools involved are Carter High School and Powell High School. Carter High School was placed on...
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
