The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
A blowout in the bayou
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLT) - Saturday Head Coach Rick Barnes put together a new look starting five ahead of the Vols’ match with LSU. That starting lineup did some damage against the bayou tigers. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James posted a season-high 22 points and in his second consecutive start,...
Tennessee Lady Vols win 68-65 at Missouri: Two takeaways
The Tennessee Lady Vols win a close neck-and-neck battle today against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee was favored to win this game by 8, but the tigers had other things on their minds. This game featured many lead changes, and some top-caliber shooting on both sides, to make this an action-packed thriller that came down to a game-winning shot.
Rucker: Metrics telling us these are best-of-century Vols. Should we listen?
Ever find yourself ten-toes into an internal monologue that’s interesting but pointless?. A fascinating question frolicked into this tiny little mind throughout much of Tennessee’s 77-56 win over LSU on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. That question stuck. It’s still stuck. It’s interesting. It’s also pointless.
ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay would be traveling to Knoxville for Tennessee’s sold-out matchup against Texas. The show will air live on ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. A...
Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
Pilot makes emergency landing on I-40
The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure. The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
Luca Ramirez, son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez, commits to Tennessee baseball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Class of 2024 first baseman and outfielder Luca Ramirez announced his commitment to Tennessee baseball on Saturday. He is the son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez. "I am insanely excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee," Ramirez said in...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union
Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
4 Caves You Can Explore Near Gatlinburg
If you’re looking for adventure, visit one of the amazing caves in Gatlinburg, TN. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, this is home to some exceptional caverns. Strap on your headlamp and get ready to adventure into Tennessee’s caves. These are four options to find your inner geologist. Rainbow...
Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge plans to share the history and diverse ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains with a special program Tuesday through Saturday. Wilderness Wildlife Week returns to Pigeon Forge for the 31st year on January 24 through 28 at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.
Spotty light rain to some snow continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers are falling as light rain to some snow, but that change to wintry weather is only in our higher elevations. We’ll get a break from showers, but a batch of rain returns tomorrow night. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
