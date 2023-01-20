ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

A blowout in the bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLT) - Saturday Head Coach Rick Barnes put together a new look starting five ahead of the Vols’ match with LSU. That starting lineup did some damage against the bayou tigers. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James posted a season-high 22 points and in his second consecutive start,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Tennessee Lady Vols win 68-65 at Missouri: Two takeaways

The Tennessee Lady Vols win a close neck-and-neck battle today against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee was favored to win this game by 8, but the tigers had other things on their minds. This game featured many lead changes, and some top-caliber shooting on both sides, to make this an action-packed thriller that came down to a game-winning shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay would be traveling to Knoxville for Tennessee’s sold-out matchup against Texas. The show will air live on ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pilot makes emergency landing on I-40

The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure. The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fans can grab tickets starting...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
addictedtovacation.com

4 Caves You Can Explore Near Gatlinburg

If you’re looking for adventure, visit one of the amazing caves in Gatlinburg, TN. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, this is home to some exceptional caverns. Strap on your headlamp and get ready to adventure into Tennessee’s caves. These are four options to find your inner geologist. Rainbow...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge plans to share the history and diverse ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains with a special program Tuesday through Saturday. Wilderness Wildlife Week returns to Pigeon Forge for the 31st year on January 24 through 28 at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Spotty light rain to some snow continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers are falling as light rain to some snow, but that change to wintry weather is only in our higher elevations. We’ll get a break from showers, but a batch of rain returns tomorrow night. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy