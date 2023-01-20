ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

The week in whoppers: NYT publisher’s fake-news double-down, Biden’s race-based car-insurance fib and more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOOzn_0kKmNlX900

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions This claim :

“When we make mistakes, we acknowledge them in public and we correct them.”

NY Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, Tuesday

We say: Hmm. Maybe the raft of false Times stories about Russian collusion, its dismissal of The Post’s 100%-true Hunter Biden laptop scoops , its “ 1619 Project ” and its numerous other works of fiction presented as fact weren’t actually “mistakes” — but deliberate disinfo. After all, most went uncorrected or at best got muted “clarifications” well after the fact. Or maybe Sulzberger is full of it.

This charge:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC4Tk_0kKmNlX900
President Biden speaks to supporters at the National Action Network’s Annual Martin Luther King Day Breakfast on Monday.
Getty Images

“If you live in one of those [black] neighborhoods … you pay more for your [car] insurance. No basis for it … other than you’re black.”

President Biden, Monday

We say: Sorry, Mr. President. Insurers charge based on factors like your age, driving record and losses in your neighborhood. Not skin color. If you live in an area with high losses, expect to pay more — whether you’re black or white.

This tweet :

I’m outraged that the @StateDept is moving forward with plans to build the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on land stolen from Palestinians. By doing so, the U.S. is complicit in the illegal confiscation of Palestinian property. @POTUS should reverse this Trump era policy immediately.

— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 17, 2023

We say: “Land stolen from the Palestinians?” Please. Tlaib is echoing dubious claims by Rashid Khalidi (once a PLO spokesman) that his family-owned land is now being considered for the US embassy in Jerusalem. Yet the State Department hasn’t even made a decision on a location and says a potential site’s history will be considered. Besides, if Khalidi’s family truly has a claim to the land, he can pursue it in court, as other Palestinians have.

This warning:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4Q3q_0kKmNlX900
Former Vice President Al Gore blamed climate change for the migrant crisis.
AP

“[Emissions are] boiling the oceans, creating … rain bombs … and causing these waves of refugees.”

Ex-VP Al Gore, Wednesday

We say: Will this guy ever quit his climate-change hype ? No oceans are boiling. Migrants aren’t fleeing weather disasters but bad governments and weak economies. Gore also warned that greenhouse gases are trapping the same heat as from 600,000 Hiroshima A-bombs every day. And he’s compared climate change to 9/11, the Battle of the Bulge, Dunkirk and more. Yet those events came and went over, at most, a few weeks; Gore’s been ranting for nearly three decades.

This tweet:

The sooner the DOJ can clear President Biden of any criminal wrongdoing, the sooner they can focus on saving the Rule of Law and our Democracy by Indicting Trump. We’re way past that time.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 16, 2023

We say: Poor Meathead. His Trump Derangement Syndrome has really turned acute. He now suggests we skip raiding Biden’s home or even looking into any wrongdoing over the documents found there and at the Biden Penn Center and simply “clear” him. Then, quickly “indict” former President Donald Trump — seemingly no need for any probe or criminal evidence there either. That’s Reiner’s idea of the “Rule of Law.” Clearly he needs help fast.

Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 33

TBo
3d ago

It really surprised me to read an article that brought out some of the outrageous lies that come from the liberals. They could have gone on for pages and still not covered all of them.

Reply(3)
49
Whatsinthewater
3d ago

So disturbed by their irrational stand on many many things. Even more disturbing is the amount of average ppl who believe their views with equal or greater fanatic zeal.

Reply
26
okthen
2d ago

all of you degenocrats should be embarrassed, if those halfwitts you put in office are your best and brightest, please for the sake of mankind get sterilized before you reproduce anymore

Reply
13
Related
New York Post

White House staffer cringed at Biden’s ‘dumb’ comment about Afghanistan withdrawal, book reveals

A month before the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden dismissed comparisons of the situation to the US exit from Vietnam 46 years earlier in comments that at least one White House staffer found “dumb” at the time, a forthcoming book claims.  Author Chris Whipple claims in “The Fight of His Life,” that when the then 78-year-old president told the media that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy” after American troops leave Afghanistan, a White House staffer cringed after hearing the remark.  “That’s a dumb thing to say, he...
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy