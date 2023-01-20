ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Hiring event to work at Busch Stadium happening Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Cardinals fans have the chance to work at Busch Stadium this season. Sport-Service is hosting a hiring event tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are looking for concession workers, bartenders, retail associates and more. You can learn about all of the...
KMOV

The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
KSDK

Monster Jam makes its way to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon...
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
KMOV

Bus route changes coming to Madison County February 5th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
KSDK

Rain Tuesday night changes to snow by Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22.
KMOV

Episode 218: Halo + Cleaver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For husband and wife Rob and Emilie Garwitz, their business is an extension of their family. And family is the reason they started Halo + Cleaver, a condiment company focused on using natural ingredients and no added sugar. It started like many businesses, in the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Legends That We'll Talk About Forever [PHOTOS]

Some St. Louis legends are born. Some St. Louis legends are made. But all of these St. Louis legends have at least one thing in common: We'd totally take a selfie with them if we ran into them at Schnucks. Many of the people in this wide-ranging collection are still...
FOX2now.com

Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70. Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near …. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70. What You Are Doing...
KMOV

Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
