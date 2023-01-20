Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
KMOV
Hiring event to work at Busch Stadium happening Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Cardinals fans have the chance to work at Busch Stadium this season. Sport-Service is hosting a hiring event tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are looking for concession workers, bartenders, retail associates and more. You can learn about all of the...
KMOV
The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
KSDK
Monster Jam makes its way to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon...
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
KMOV
Bus route changes coming to Madison County February 5th
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
KSDK
Rain Tuesday night changes to snow by Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22.
KMOV
All girls robotics team competes at jamboree in St. Louis to defend their title
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A middle school team is defending its title at a robotics jamboree. That competition was held on Saturday at SLUH and had about 500 students in total, making up more than 35 teams. The team from Marian Middle School in St. Louis was the only...
KMOV
Episode 218: Halo + Cleaver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For husband and wife Rob and Emilie Garwitz, their business is an extension of their family. And family is the reason they started Halo + Cleaver, a condiment company focused on using natural ingredients and no added sugar. It started like many businesses, in the...
krcgtv.com
Winter storm watch in effect from Tuesday evening - Wednesday morning
Outlooks are beginning to come into better agreement on Tuesday's winter weather event, with the NWS upgrading this to a potential winter storm:. Confidence is high on minor - moderate impacts for all of Mid-MO, but there is uncertainty as of now on where the heaviest band of snow will set-up.
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Legends That We'll Talk About Forever [PHOTOS]
Some St. Louis legends are born. Some St. Louis legends are made. But all of these St. Louis legends have at least one thing in common: We'd totally take a selfie with them if we ran into them at Schnucks. Many of the people in this wide-ranging collection are still...
FOX2now.com
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70. Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near …. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70. What You Are Doing...
KMOV
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
St. Louis man repurposes security device to combat spike in Hyundai, Kia thefts
Hyundai and Kia thefts spiked to alarming rates last year in the St. Louis area, almost 10 times more than in previous years.
KMOV
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
KMOV
Speed limit lowered in Old Town Historic District of Cottleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Cottleville lowered the speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour on all streets in the Old Town Historic District area. Wade Brewer owns Plank Road Pizza on Highway N in the historic district. He’s in favor of the lower speed limit.
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
Comments / 0