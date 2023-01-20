A recent storm brought heavy snow to New Hampshire overnight. The work week got off to a chaotic start. A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains until 10 p.m. Monday, while a winter weather advisory remains in effect. For the same timeframe as the immediate coast, mountains and north country. >> WEATHER WARNINGS Precipitation came as snow for most of the area, but a rain-snow line has developed over southeastern New Hampshire overnight. Cooler air is expected to move back toward the coast Monday, with any rain or wintry mix turning to snow in the afternoon >> Interactive Radar | TRAFFIC TRACKER TEMPERATURE MONDAY Northeast winds 10-20+ mph. Once it’s over, 6 to 10 inches of snow will be in place from the Monadnock area to Concord to the Lake Sunapee area. , to the Eastern Lakes region and Mount Washington Valley. Less total is expected farther southeast, where we see more mixing. Totals will be slightly lower north of the White Mountains, where the duration and intensity of snow will be less.>> See the hour-by-hour timeline: The storm will continue to have a significant impact on travel conditions Monday. Snow-covered roads make for a very slippery ride. In addition, several inches of wet, snowy, gusty winds could create the risk of some isolated power outages. Another mid-week storm? Behind this storm, partly clear skies tonight and the sun returning a little late on Tuesday- day snow showers in the north. Another disturbing winter storm system will move in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Currently, the system looks set to start with snow and some wintry mix before turning to rain for southern regions. Stay tuned to the Storm Watch 9 team for updates. Be aware of the weather! Download the WMUR app for Apple or Android devices and enable push notifications. You can choose to receive weather alerts based on your geographic location and/or up to three zip codes. Plus, you can get notified when rainfall hits your area. Follow the Storm Watch 9 Team on Social Media: Mike Haddad: Facebook | TwitterKevin Skarupa: Facebook | TwitterHayley LaPoint: Facebook | Twitter Jacqueline Thomas: Facebook | Twitter Matt Hoenig: Facebook | Twitter.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO