Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: A Tough Turkey Stops Traffic for Flock on New Hampshire Road
With New England roads being slick and slippery during the winter months, we can never have too many crossing guards. What’s surprising, though, is that sentiment is apparently shared by our friends in the animal kingdom. A posted by a Twitter user has gone viral, showing a wild turkey...
Highlands Today
New Hampshire Weather: Snow continues Monday
A recent storm brought heavy snow to New Hampshire overnight. The work week got off to a chaotic start. A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains until 10 p.m. Monday, while a winter weather advisory remains in effect. For the same timeframe as the immediate coast, mountains and north country. >> WEATHER WARNINGS Precipitation came as snow for most of the area, but a rain-snow line has developed over southeastern New Hampshire overnight. Cooler air is expected to move back toward the coast Monday, with any rain or wintry mix turning to snow in the afternoon >> Interactive Radar | TRAFFIC TRACKER TEMPERATURE MONDAY Northeast winds 10-20+ mph. Once it’s over, 6 to 10 inches of snow will be in place from the Monadnock area to Concord to the Lake Sunapee area. , to the Eastern Lakes region and Mount Washington Valley. Less total is expected farther southeast, where we see more mixing. Totals will be slightly lower north of the White Mountains, where the duration and intensity of snow will be less.>> See the hour-by-hour timeline: The storm will continue to have a significant impact on travel conditions Monday. Snow-covered roads make for a very slippery ride. In addition, several inches of wet, snowy, gusty winds could create the risk of some isolated power outages. Another mid-week storm? Behind this storm, partly clear skies tonight and the sun returning a little late on Tuesday- day snow showers in the north. Another disturbing winter storm system will move in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Currently, the system looks set to start with snow and some wintry mix before turning to rain for southern regions. Stay tuned to the Storm Watch 9 team for updates. Be aware of the weather! Download the WMUR app for Apple or Android devices and enable push notifications. You can choose to receive weather alerts based on your geographic location and/or up to three zip codes. Plus, you can get notified when rainfall hits your area. Follow the Storm Watch 9 Team on Social Media: Mike Haddad: Facebook | TwitterKevin Skarupa: Facebook | TwitterHayley LaPoint: Facebook | Twitter Jacqueline Thomas: Facebook | Twitter Matt Hoenig: Facebook | Twitter.
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as winter storm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported Sunday night in New Hampshire as a winter storm started to move through the state. Some areas may seeseveral inches of snow. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the...
50 Bars and Clubs in New Hampshire That Have Closed, but We’ll Remember Forever
When restaurants, schools, or other locations close, there is always some sadness. A bit of nostalgia is gone, but will be remembered forever. A piece of your youth, or whatever time in your life, is now intangible. All that is left are memories. Perhaps no location holds more memories, blurry...
These 10 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Totally Underrated
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times, they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 110 Grill. They basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England
As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History
It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
WMUR.com
Video: Another storm approaches New Hampshire on Sunday
Light snow showers continue through Friday evening with little additional accumulation. After dark as the temperatures fall, there is concern for a re-freeze on untreated roadways. Watch for slick conditions. A break between systems on Saturday and early Sunday before the next storm with snow, mix and rain moves in.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?
For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
How Much Snow Fell on the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast During the Winter Storm?
The Seacoast region is a winter wonderland thanks to the snow that started falling Thursday and continued Friday. Most of the snow fell in the early morning hours, although another 1-2 inches could fall during the afternoon before ending by Friday evening. Here are the snow amounts reported, ranging from...
pupvine.com
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog
If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
Container Store to open first New Hampshire location this weekend
SALEM, NH — The Container Store is opening its first location in New Hampshire. The store, known for storage and organization will open in Salem, NH on Saturday. The location will be inside the Tuscan Village. The Salem store will be the 96th location in the country and the...
Unlike TV and Movies, Conjugal Visits Only Exist in 4 States, Including 1 in New England
If you watch any kind of crime drama on television or in the movies, conjugal visits usually make an appearance as part of a juicy, steamy, or raunchy plot line, or simply as a passing comment. Even comedies get in on the visits, but obviously in a more light-hearted and funny way.
5 of Top 10 Best Places to Live for Your Skin Are in Maine
Well hello, Maine. What a great top 10 list to make health-wise, especially when it has to do with the largest organ in the body: your skin! And don't worry, other New England towns and cities are skin-healthy, too. Yes, if you didn't know, our skin is our largest organ,...
Did You Know These 30 Animals Are on New Hampshire’s Endangered Species List?
We're lucky to live in a part of the country where there's lots of wildlife, and the ways in which these critters interact with human beings is often amusing. There was the random turkey getting his steps in by running circles around a parked car, the hungry New Hampshire bear who stole snacks off of a front porch, and another bear that decided to shelter from the cold right underneath a New England home, much to the surprise of its residents.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0