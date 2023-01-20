Read full article on original website
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey to Retire
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - After almost 20 years of serving Bradford County, Albert Ondrey will be serving his last term as county District Attorney. Ondrey said he is retiring after practicing law for 40 years. Ondrey was appointed District Attorney in June of 2021 and then elected to the position...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Snowy roads in Lackawanna County
MT COBB, Pa. — The snow and slush make for sloppy road conditions in the Mount Cobb area. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, Monday morning to look at the conditions there. IMPORTANT LINKS:. For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage...
Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County
When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. “It really sounded like an explosion,” she said. “It was really loud.”. It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a boom reverberated through northern Lackawanna County, said Thomas Taylor, the...
Looking for answers after unknown explosion was heard across several counties
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a normal Thursday morning for Kerry Yankowy of Forest City, when out of nowhere his house began to shake. "I was standing out there in the kitchen at the counter and just making a salad, said Yankowy. "And all of a sudden I heard and felt this explosion."
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
First day to file federal income tax
MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
Luzerne County hires new Children and Youth overseer
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
Shavertown man sentenced for fourth DUI conviction
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
Bradford County Route 199 reconstruction project to continue
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week. The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection […]
