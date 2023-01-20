ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after 1 season, playoff loss

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SuqK_0kKmMTdA00

The Minnesota Vikings will have another new defensive coordinator next season.

The Vikings announced on Thursday afternoon that they have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just a single season with the franchise.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023," head coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement, in part. "While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team.

"I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our player and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation."

Donatell has been coaching in the league in some fashion since 1990. He's worked as a defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos before joining the Vikings in 2022 — when O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer.

While the team won 13 games last season, the second-most in franchise history, Donatell's defense was one of the worst statistically across the league. The Vikings allowed 25.1 points per game, which was better than only the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, and 388.7 yards per game, better than only the Detroit Lions.

They were knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Giants on Sunday 31-24. The Vikings gave up 431 yards in that loss, and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones mounted five scoring drives of at least 75 yards each.

It's unclear who O'Connell will pick to replace Donatell next season, but he said in the statement that the search will "immediately begin."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search

The Denver Broncos clearly hired the wrong head coach last year, and they are making a change to their coaching search this time around to try to ensure that does not happen again. Some within the Denver organization feel that they rushed into hiring Nathaniel Hackett last season, even canceling some second interviews with coaching... The post Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Chad Henne goes in for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans chant his name after 98-yard TD drive

Chad Henne probably didn't expect to have his name called, or chanted out by Arrowhead Stadium fans, on Saturday afternoon. Henne was suddenly put in a divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Patrick Mahomes was hurt and had to go back to the locker room. Even worse, a Jaguars punt put the Kansas City Chiefs at their own 2-yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jaden Rashada leaves Florida, Coach Prime locks down 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain & the NFL is trying to get into the bowl business

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down more NIL madness featuring top rated quarterback Jaden Rashada as the Florida Gators collective falls through. Rashada, who is now looking for a new home, left Florida as their $13 million collective was unable to fulfill their promise to get enough money. The gang draws comparisons to the early USFL days & notes that the worst part of this NIL situation is if Jaden Rashada doesn’t even get to play this year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy