ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pIl6_0kKmMSkR00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn't find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
edglentoday.com

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Monterey Park mass shooting: Live updates

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in , a predominantly Asian American community just east of downtown Los Angeles. The suspect, , was found dead inside a van Sunday from an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheWrap

Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)

Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy