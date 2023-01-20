Crews working to put out residential fire at Pasco RV park and mini storage unit

PASCO, Wash. — Multiple first responders have been called to a residential fire at Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage in Pasco. The facilities are located near I-182 and North 4th Avenue. The RV park is located by several businesses including a local bakery.

At least one mobile home has caught fire according to Pasco Police on Twitter, but no injuries have been reported.

KAPP KVEW crews said they can hear smoke alarms going off and there are multiple fire engines and ambulances responding to the fire. A thick cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the scene as well.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

