Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!
Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
HSGT: Oshkosh North, Kimberly, Hortonville and Neenah record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North topped Oshkosh West 53-50 in boys basketball action, while Kimberly edged Hortonville 63-59. In girls basketball, Hortonville beat Kimberly 73-60, while Neenah ran away from Appleton East 82-57. Click the video for highlights.
Year of the Rabbit: Chinese New Year celebration held at local college
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College hosted a Chinese New Year event on Saturday with the new year officially beginning on Sunday. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association put on the "Hop to the Future Celebration" to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Guests enjoyed live performances, artwork, cultural...
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
Oshkosh celebrates '50 years of basketball' with crosstown rivalry game at Oshkosh Arena
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Regardless of who you were rooting for, there was a reason to celebrate in Oshkosh Friday night. The community celebrated 50 years of basketball with a rivalry, crosstown doubleheader at the Oshkosh Arena. Fans from Oshkosh West and North filled the arena with blue and green, respectively,...
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo Happening This Weekend
The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Resch Expo on January 26 through 29. The expo features exclusive show deals on campers and RVs. Also visit with some of the state's area campgrounds, resorts and tourist areas. Watch for more details!. Tickets are...
Pulaski bonfire victim speaks out for first time at community fundraiser
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke with FOX 11 for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Youngstown State Edges Out Green Bay, 63-60
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay women's basketball team returned to the Kress Center Friday night for the first time since New Year's Eve, but dropped a tight contest to the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday, 63-60. The loss snaps GB's 11-game win streak. The Phoenix (14-4, 7-2 HL)...
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) --A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind...
Baird Creek alit to fundraise for snow making equipment at Triangle Sports Area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- People in Green Bay got the chance to experience the beauty of Baird Creek in a new way Friday night, as over 1,000 lights lit up the trail for a luminary walk. The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation hosted the walk as part of its efforts to...
Hortonville overcomes Peppler injury, beats Kimberly
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Hortonville entered Friday's contest with Kimberly looking to keep pace with Neenah in the Fox Valley Association, but early on the Polar Bears were dealt an unexpected blow when Kallie Peppler suffered a knee injury. All of a sudden the team's second-leading scorer was gone and Hortonville...
Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
Brillion takes charge of conference race with win over New Holstein
BRILLION (WLUK) -- Brillion entered Thursday's game with a two-game lead over second-place New Holstein, so a Lions win would put them in the driver's seat in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference. However, a loss would tighten things up. That was never in the cards, though, as Brillion controlled the game...
Bond set at $1M for Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed one person and injured multiple others last weekend in Fond du Lac County. Brian A. Sippel, 56, is facing multiple felony charges, including as...
Oshkosh police investigating dead dog found in dumpster
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A dog was found deceased inside a dumpster in Oshkosh. Officers were dispatched to the multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street around 8:19 a.m. Monday. The dog is described as female, tan in color and is possibly a terrier mix. At this time, officers...
Road America to host the 2024 and 2025 SCCA National Championship Runoffs
ELKHART LAKE (WLUK) -- Road America in Elkhart Lake announced on Saturday that The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) will return to Road America in 2024 and 2025 for the 61st and 62nd running of the annual National Championship Runoffs. SCCA’s Road Racing Director Deanna Flanagan said the Runoffs...
