Fresno, CA

Comments / 8

Jeana Wells
3d ago

Growing up in the 70's we had good, hot meals at school. No individually wrapped, quick yucky food like many schools do today. Stop cheating our kiddos.

Heidi Hammick
3d ago

just higher people to cook food in the schools and let our kids have better food. clovis unified gives their kids hot meals from the kitchen to a tray. stop trying to cutt cost and give the kids the food they deserve.

Patricia Hernandez
3d ago

The food they serve now is the worst I've ever tasted. Not sure who does the food contracts but they should be forced to eat the 'junk' that is served to our students. It's no wonder more goes into the garbage than gets eaten. These children are forced to sit in class all afternoon without having eaten any lunch. And the administration wonders why the kids test scores are so low! I challenge each and everyone of the administration, staff and council members of Fresno Unified to eat the garbage served to our students for a year! See how their test scores come out! Wake up people and smell the garbage!!

