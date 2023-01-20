Atascadero Man Charged with Felony Sex Crimes

Nathan Abate has been arrested and charged with sex crimes involving two victims

ATASCADERO — Nathan Daniel Abate of Atascadero has been arrested and charged with sex crimes alleged to have occurred between 2008 and 2010 involving two victims.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nathan Daniel Abate of Atascadero (34) has been arrested and charged with oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and rape of an intoxicated victim, both charges are felonies. The allegations involve two separate victims, and the crimes are alleged to have occurred between August 2008 and December 2010.

In April 2022, Abate and a San Luis Obispo business owner was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Former San Luis Obispo resident Ash Riddell (31) posted to Instagram accusing Abate, owner of Nate’s Barbershop in Atascadero, and Kin Coffee owner Julian Contreras in San Luis Obispo of sexual assault in August of 2012. Riddell said she felt more comfortable sharing her story once she left the state.

You can find the Atascadero News story on the accusations here.

Since last April, Abate’s barbershop has been operating under the name Cardinal Barbershop — although it is unclear exactly when the name change was made.

It is anticipated that the defendant will be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 20, in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Abate is presently housed at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains allegations that must be proven beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.