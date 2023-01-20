Read full article on original website
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Bosses Explain That Series Finale Twist & Where We Left Max’s Love Life
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam series finale “Right Place” and “How Can I Help.”]. Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) mantra (“How can I help?”) will continue on for years to come at New Amsterdam, thanks to the new medical director we meet in the NBC drama’s series finale.
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
EW.com
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
Home Economics: Did We Just Watch the Series Finale? (We Better Not Have)
Home Economics wrapped its regrettably abbreviated 13-episode third season on Wednesday with an earthquake-themed finale, and ABC has given zero indication whether it plans to bring the supremely underrated sitcom back for Season 4. (When asked, an ABC rep tells TVLine that there’s no news to share yet on a possible fourth season.) And since we loathe uncertainty almost as much as we do premature cancellations, we rang up series co-creators/co-showrunners Michael Colton and John Aboud to get a temperature check on the show’s future. TVLINE | So… was this episode a season or a series finale? MICHAEL COLTON | We hope it’s...
‘Gilmore Girls’: The Reason Amy Sherman-Palladino Killed the Jess/Jimmy Spinoff
Rob Estes was supposed to star in a 'Gilmore Girls' spinoff about Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and his father. He filmed the pilot, but Amy Sherman-Palladino made the call not to move forward.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
Adam Lambert Says Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Him The ‘American Idol’ Win
There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
Essence
WATCH: Peacock Releases Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Bel-Air’
The series returns to the streaming platform on February 23 with new episodes releasing every Thursday. Today, Peacock released the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of their successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air. Starring Jabari Banks as Will, this sitcom delivers a new, dramatic take on a young man’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of California.
'Velma' stars Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton say the show's complicated love quadrangle reminded them of the 'teen drama' aspect of high school
Richardson and Howerton, who voice Norville and Fred, spoke to Insider about the HBO Max animated series that centers on Velma Dinkley's origin story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
bleedingcool.com
Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
