Florida State

Guest SRQ
3d ago

Right wing Florida politicians stealing public taxpayer money to fund Christian Nationalist private schools to spread their ideology and to increase the number of syncophant MAGAheads in the next generation. But what will prevent Al Queada wannabes from starting private schools in Florida and taking state funds to build Islamic training centers? Nothing. These politicians will be long gone when this happens.

TheDailyBeast

Judge: DeSantis Violated Florida Law but I Can’t Stop Him

In a stunning legal ruling on Friday, a federal judge decided that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ conservative crusade in Florida can continue unchecked—a move that could embolden the MAGA disciple as he eyes a potential presidential run in 2024.Last month, DeSantis was on trial for undemocratically firing an elected local prosecutor for being “woke.” He pulled Andrew Warren from office over his refusal to enforce the state’s crackdown on abortion rights, and the attorney sued to get his job back as the Tampa area’s top prosecutor.But on Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle finally weighed in with an awkward conclusion:...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

The Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The move comes in the same week the far-right Republican—who a judge just ruled violated free speech laws by firing a prosecutor for being “woke”—requested info on trans students from universities state-wide.DeSantis’ administration further...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Makes Alarming Request for Info on Trans College Students

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested information on transgender college students from 12 state universities. Officials in the far-right Republican’s office asked for data on the number of students who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or who have received treatment in university clinics state-wide, according to a survey the universities reportedly must complete by Feb. 10. School presidents within the Florida College System, which comprises 28 community and state colleges, released a joint statement Thursday aligning with DeSantis and denouncing “woke” diversity. DeSantis has focused on education as a key issue, passing laws that severely strict what can be taught in universities and slamming diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The governor has focused on promoting his anti-LGBTQ agenda in the classroom as well, with the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law and his promotion of far-right school board members. Although it hasn’t been publicized what the DeSantis administration intend to do with the information on trans students, the move brings concerns that he will attempt to defund or scale back health services offered to trans students and faculty.Read it at New York Daily News
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
FLORIDA STATE

