SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
Texas A&M University to block TikTok from campus Wi-Fi network
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Late Tuesday night the news broke that Texas A&M would be following in the footsteps of the University of Texas by blocking TikTok from the school's internet. It's in response to Governor Abbott's directive to block TikTok from all state-owned devices. "I was shocked because...
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
PVAMU dropout returns to reveal new art innovation hub on campus
Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma...
Free monthly cancer education classes are coming to Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cancer affects many areas of life, from a patient's emotional wellbeing to their family and loved ones around them. Furthermore, according to the CDC, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 1 in 3 people will end up having cancer in their lifetime.
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many know George Lee Jr. as a Bryan native, husband, father, education consultant, and professor at Widener University. But millions know him as Conscious Lee, a social media influencer with over two million followers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube combined. Lee was recently named...
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
Madisonville students are looking to make an impact in their community through a toiletry drive
MADISONVILLE, Texas — You often hear the phrase "it takes a village" when it comes to caring and looking after children. Yet, one local school district is applying that logic to the Madisonville community. Madisonville Elementary teachers and staff decided to create a toiletry drive to help the community...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Daisy
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Daisy, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenees mix that's looking to be adopted. While she may look like a Labrador on first glance, her gentle and kind nature shows through when you get to meet her in person. She will happily enjoy a day lounging on the couch with you as opposed to exploring the great outdoors at breakneck speed.
Harris Drive near Carter Lake to be closed for sewer line installation through Wednesday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Harris Drive near Carter Lake will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 18 for sewer line installation, according to a traffic alert from the city of College Station. According to the announcement, detours to Bradley Road will be available for drivers passing through the area. KAGS...
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week
Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
Texas A&M Police seek public's help in identifying Dec. 2 Brookshire Brothers thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly stole a case of beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers on Dec. 2. In the security footage, the individual can be seen wearing an unbranded hoodie, shorts, and slides. Information...
