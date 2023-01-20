ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
KBTX.com

Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

PVAMU dropout returns to reveal new art innovation hub on campus

Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Daisy

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Daisy, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenees mix that's looking to be adopted. While she may look like a Labrador on first glance, her gentle and kind nature shows through when you get to meet her in person. She will happily enjoy a day lounging on the couch with you as opposed to exploring the great outdoors at breakneck speed.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
BRYAN, TX
iheart.com

Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week

Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan and College Station local news

