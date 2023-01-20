ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when

LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska

Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID

Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Panhandle Post

Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
tsln.com

Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte

Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
WOWT

Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
knopnews2.com

State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the recent winter storm, the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to adhere to all road closures. The recent storm caused I-80 and other major roadways in western and central Nebraska to close. NSP said failure to follow these closures can lead to citations...
KETV.com

'Generate awareness': New exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens dedicated to saving sea life

OMAHA, Neb. — With just a quick glance, these larger-than-life sculptures just seem like art. "When you look closer, you see the individual components, the recognizable objects that we use every day. Some things that make sense to be on a beach like a sand shovel here, other things like a calculator that you're like why would that end up on the shore?" said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing at Lauritzen Gardens.
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 re-open

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
1011now.com

New Lincoln Snow Data

Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
