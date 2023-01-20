Read full article on original website
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Freezing fog and recent snow contributing to cooler temperatures
The end of the weekend brought forth quite the sight as clouds cleared. Some freezing fog combined with the recent snowfall left trees coated on Sunday and many got a chance to take a look and take photos:. Nebraska is now officially coated with snow statewide. The National Weather Service...
News Channel Nebraska
Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID
Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
tsln.com
Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte
Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
KETV.com
TV travel show explores northern Nebraska to break down stereotypes
A Discovery TV travel show is breaking down misconceptions about Nebraska, one state park at a time. For one of the hosts, it is about showcasing her home state to the rest of the country. The show is called RV There Yet? where they travel to different parts of the...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
knopnews2.com
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the recent winter storm, the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to adhere to all road closures. The recent storm caused I-80 and other major roadways in western and central Nebraska to close. NSP said failure to follow these closures can lead to citations...
KETV.com
'Generate awareness': New exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens dedicated to saving sea life
OMAHA, Neb. — With just a quick glance, these larger-than-life sculptures just seem like art. "When you look closer, you see the individual components, the recognizable objects that we use every day. Some things that make sense to be on a beach like a sand shovel here, other things like a calculator that you're like why would that end up on the shore?" said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing at Lauritzen Gardens.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
Fairfield Sun Times
'Our job is to protect Nebraska's interests': Bill would stop out-of-state groundwater exports
The megadrought gripping the Southwest – climatologists say it’s the driest 22-year period seen in the region in 1,200 years – has created an unprecedented challenge for the Colorado River Basin. Increased evaporation from rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and exploding demand from population growth has...
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
