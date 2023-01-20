Read full article on original website
Related
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo
BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Jury convicts four Oath Keepers for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attacks
A federal jury found four members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers guilty on charges of seditious conspiracy Monday, adding to the list of Capitol rioters convicted in the wake of 2021's attack on the Capitol.
Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
