Robins Air Force base announces upcoming job fair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A job fair is coming up in Warner Robins for people with an Engineering or Computer Science background, according to a release by Robins Air Force Base. It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and will be held at Project Synergy, 100 Park Place Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Fort Valley State University gets approval for nursing program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University received approval to start a nursing program Friday. The Georgia Board of Nursing gave them the green light to start a four-year pre-license BSN. The program is now accepting applications for its first class, which will start in August. The department...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
17th annual 'First Lego League' Super Regional Qualifier held in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Starbase Robins hosted their 17th annual central Georgia First Lego League Super Regional Qualifier on Saturday in Warner Robins. The qualifier helps educate students about S.T.E.M., and was held at the Museum of Aviation. More than 20 teams ranging from elementary to middle school students...
Macon's first Natives return for the Muscogee Creek Nation flag ceremony
MACON, Ga. — The Muscogee Creek Nation is a federally recognized tribe that largely lived in Georgia and Alabama. During the Trail of Tears in the 1830s, they were forced out and relocated to what is now Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The Creeks lived here in the city of Macon-Bibb and...
'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course
MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
MACON, Ga — A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
'Time to be with people you love': Wesleyan College celebrates the Lunar New Year
MACON, Ga. — Lanterns, red envelopes, and dumplings, oh my!. Sunday is the beginning of the Lunar New Year– the year of the Rabbit! Many folks who celebrate say it’s the time to bring in the new year, and hope for good fortune and prosperity. 13WMAZ’s Jessica...
Macon-Bibb approves $250K to repair south Bibb tennis center after busted pipe
MACON, Ga. — The Randy Stephens Tennis Center in south Bibb County is drying out after a busted pipe flooded the building in December. Fans blow constantly in the lobby, trying to move air and dry the place. The burst pipe caused thousands of dollars in damage, and Macon-Bibb County is paying up.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/20/23
A Macon man is in jail after a nearly two hour standoff with Bibb County deputies. He's charged with killing a man in October.
Middle Georgia Comic Con held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon held it's fifth comic convention on Saturday at Anderson Conference Center. Artists and vendors from around the southeast came to check out the event, hosted by Fanboy Collectibles and Comics. Some comic industry members attending include illustrator D. Michael Watkins, along with comic book artists...
State poultry show kicks off at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds held their 'Just Peachy' State Poultry Show on Saturday in Perry. They showcased several birds, including chickens, ducks, and turkeys. Kids even came to compete to show off their feathered friends. Tyler Anderson brought roosters all the way from Oklahoma. "Pretty tough...
2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
#Scene 13: Mercer University puts on production of Nunsense
MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for a laugh and good music Mercer University has an event for you. Nunsense is one of the longest Off-Broadway shows that hit the scene in the1980s. Mercer student Ella Trotter says she's loved performing since she was younger. "I don't know if...
Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
Bringing happiness to Macon: Tenmii Japanese Eatery opens on Bass Road
MACON, Ga. — A new Japanese eatery has popped up in Macon, and they have all the delicious dishes you could dream of. Tenmii is ready to serve the Macon community some food, and have just opened at 1625 Bass Road in Suite 330. While they haven't had an...
Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
'It's more about the music': Mercer student grows vintage vinyl store in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A little more than six months ago, Mount de Sales grad Noah Silver opened up his first vintage vinyl record store. He was one of our Great Grads we introduced you to back in May. Now, he's already expanded to a bigger location. Silver's just 18...
Bibb Schools’ financial cushion threatened by governor’s proposed budget
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools is in a better financial position than it anticipated – but this financial cushion may well deflate as the governor’s budget includes a 68% increase in what school districts will have to pay for some employees to have health insurance. During Thursday...
Macon Mayhem partners with Daybreak to collect donations for center
MACON, Ga. — Folks at the Macon Mayhem game on Sunday had the opportunity to donate some much needed items to Daybreak center. The requested items included canned goods, small toiletries, and cold medicine. After the first Mayhem goal, fans got to throw their donations onto the ice, including...
