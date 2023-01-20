ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Robins Air Force base announces upcoming job fair

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A job fair is coming up in Warner Robins for people with an Engineering or Computer Science background, according to a release by Robins Air Force Base. It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and will be held at Project Synergy, 100 Park Place Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course

MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Middle Georgia Comic Con held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon held it's fifth comic convention on Saturday at Anderson Conference Center. Artists and vendors from around the southeast came to check out the event, hosted by Fanboy Collectibles and Comics. Some comic industry members attending include illustrator D. Michael Watkins, along with comic book artists...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

#Scene 13: Mercer University puts on production of Nunsense

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for a laugh and good music Mercer University has an event for you. Nunsense is one of the longest Off-Broadway shows that hit the scene in the1980s. Mercer student Ella Trotter says she's loved performing since she was younger. "I don't know if...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BONAIRE, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Mayhem partners with Daybreak to collect donations for center

MACON, Ga. — Folks at the Macon Mayhem game on Sunday had the opportunity to donate some much needed items to Daybreak center. The requested items included canned goods, small toiletries, and cold medicine. After the first Mayhem goal, fans got to throw their donations onto the ice, including...
MACON, GA
