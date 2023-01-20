Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
GoLocalProv
Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600
Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… on January 22, 2023
Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
Outgoing Providence police chief lands new role in Washington
Hugh Clements has been named director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the U.S. Department of Justice.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Let’s Use the “America’s Got Talent” Format to Pick a Police Chief
Providence’s newly minted Mayor, Brett Smiley, has been running for Mayor for ten years. During the course of the decade, he was Providence’s Chief Operating Officer, then-Governor Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff, and then her director of administration, and one would have thought he met numerous people in law enforcement.
ABC6.com
Police departments nationwide face staffing shortages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Police Department is looking for new officers to join the force. Police noted in a press release Friday that they’re is looking for both new recruits and certified police officers. The department is one of thousands nationwide who’ve faced staffing shortages within...
RI school choice fair provides parents with more options
Advocates for school choice gathered in Warwick Sunday afternoon, offering Rhode Island families a chance to meet with representatives from several local schools.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
Pawtucket-Central Falls train station opens
Two decades later, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center finally opened Monday morning.
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
Providence Public Schools accused of discriminating against White teachers in radical equity agenda
Legal Insurrection Foundation sent a letter to a space rental service for hosting an event sponsored by a Rhode Island school district that violates the state's anti-discrimination laws.
ABC6.com
Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
GoLocalProv
Brown Prof. of Psychiatry Sanctioned for Inappropriate Relationship Still Working at University & VA
GoLocal reported on Monday that Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health for an inappropriate relationship. GoLocal has learned that despite the action by RIDOH, she continues to work at Brown and at...
ABC6.com
Two Rhode Islanders arrested with over 1,000 grams of drugs, illegal weapons
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Rhode Island men were arrested Thursday after being caught with over 1,000 grams of drugs and weapons in a home during a drug bust by Rhode Island State Police, DEA, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. Odell Lora, 31, of East...
Reed: Opioid crisis is ‘trending in the wrong direction’
Brown University is sounding the alarm over troubling new trends in the state's opioid crisis.
