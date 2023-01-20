Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
WISH-TV
Indiana business community celebrates Champions of Diversity Awards
Last week, The Indiana Minority Business Magazine held the 16th annual Champions of Diversity Awards in downtown Indianapolis. WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers co-hosted the event that drew almost 1,000 attendees. There were 17 awardees, including individuals and organizations that have shown a commitment to diversity in Indiana and have made...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WISH-TV
School Commissioners make new appointment to Indy Library Board of Trustees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library board has a new trustee in its ranks, as the board faces criticism for handling its CEO search. The Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners named Stephen Lane to the position. He’s taking over former Board President Jose Salinas’ seat now that his term has ended.
WISH-TV
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
WISH-TV
Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico. It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations. On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’...
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV
Onyx Fest Indy 2022 reports blow out ticket sales
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Onyx Fest Indy” reports the most successful season in its 12-year history. It showcases powerful work dealing with societal issues told by black Hoosier playwrights whose stories hit the stage for the Onyx Fest Fall 2022. Several playwrights, actors, and creatives contributed to the...
WISH-TV
PGA broadcaster Haskett joins SportsLocker to talk LIV Golf, new book
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Charlie Clifford and PGA Tour broadcaster Will Haskett connected on SportsLocker Sunday for a conversation centering on LIV Golf’s groundbreaking television agreement with the CW Network. Beginning next month, a total of 14 LIV events will be broadcast live on WISH-TV, including...
WISH-TV
‘Five Points’ musical concert to perform in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black History Month is right around the corner!. Music from the Broadway musical “Five Points” will premiere at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Feb. 10. The musical tells the story of two men who risk everything to be apart of the American dream.
WISH-TV
Above normal rainfall for January but missing snow in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen a soggy start to the year around much of the state including here in Indianapolis. There have been three days in the month of January where we’ve measured more than three quarters of an inch of rainfall. So far in Indianapolis we’ve...
WISH-TV
Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the fatal 2020 stabbing that killed two people and injured one. According to a release, Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in December 2022.
WISH-TV
Woman who police believe was not directly targeted dies in homicide on south side inside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Sunday morning inside of an apartment complex on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Burkhart E. Drive on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests two teenage boys for shooting that injured 15-year-old girl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two teenage boys for a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl earlier this month. On the night of Jan. 5, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive. That’s a residential area just north of I-70 near the intersection of 30th Street and Franklin Road on Indy’s east side.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a place to grab a bite with friends for the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Today’s Tasty Takeout is Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room. 🍕
WISH-TV
IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road. IMPD...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington. Officers arrived and found...
WISH-TV
Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
WISH-TV
Mostly cloudy Monday, system to watch mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow from Sunday’s system has gradually melted through the afternoon. All eyes turn to our next system mid-week. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty flurries. Watch for wet surfaces re-freezing tonight with the low temperature dropping to around 30 degrees. MONDAY: Cloudy start to the work...
