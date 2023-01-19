Opinion: San Diego's poor ambulance service needs prompt attention as a matter of life and death

Falck won the contract to provide city ambulance services in San Diego nearly two years ago. (U-T)

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

It’s been 21 months since the San Diego City Council voted unanimously to change ambulance service providers for the first time in 23 years, switching from American Medical Response, the largest U.S. provider, to Falck, a Danish-based company that is the world’s largest. Elected leaders considered the issue at length before selecting Falck, which promised to improve service after years of local complaints about AMR. Falck won support from Fire Chief Colin Stowell, the city firefighters union and numerous community leaders.

It’s been all downhill ever since. The Falck decision joins the long list of debacles overseen by city leaders since their 1996 decision to intentionally underfund pension contributions. The company has never lived up to promises to add resources and improve response times and was fined $900,000 by the city over its poor service in July, August and September. Similar sanctions loom for Falck’s continued woes in October, November and December.

On Wednesday, it became plain that city leaders had seen enough . Stowell told a council committee that he had spoken with Falck about two possible fixes. The first is changing the emergency response system to prioritize urgent cases. He said such a policy in Dallas had led to 8 percent to 15 percent of emergency calls being re-routed to a lower response tier. It sounds promising. El Cajon will embrace it starting Jan. 31 . The second is bringing in a second ambulance contractor to improve services. Underscoring this fiasco, AMR may yet fill that role.

A third option — bringing ambulance service in-house — was taken seriously enough last spring that Mayor Todd Gloria authorized hiring a consultant to analyze the possibility and report back within six months. But the report has never been made public, suggesting the idea has lost favor.

It’s not clear if poor vetting led to the Falck fiasco. Yet city leaders must learn from it and figure out how to ensure contractors on vital services keep their promises. The need for prompt ambulance responses is literally a matter of life and death.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .