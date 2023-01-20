ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtGQK_0kKmKFIy00

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials.

Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Patients are our first priority and we strive to provide a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for all who seek care.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

Boston, MA
