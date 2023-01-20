ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Gas prices jump 15 cents in Akron, 9 cents in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — There has been another jump in gas prices across Northeast Ohio, leaving both Akron and Cleveland above the national average. Akron drivers are now experiencing an average of $3.49 per gallon after prices at the pump increased by 15.2 cents within the last week, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Akron looking for police officers: Find out how to apply

AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is accepting applications for police officers. Those interested can apply through March 9, 2023 and are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Planet Fitness to Open a Cleveland Location

The well-known gym franchise is contributing to Downtown’s living atmosphere. By Gracie Wilson. Planet Fitness is recognized for its purple and yellow atmosphere and judgment-free lifestyle, and now it will open doors Downtown for those looking to have easy access to a health and wellness facility. Located at 11451...
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown

It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Parma Police Department combats nation-wide staffing shortages

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department said they are doing everything they can to combat the staffing shortages at their department, which is also a nation-wide problem. Officer Sean McBride is one officer who recently joined the department through a program called service credit transfer. "I started my...
PARMA, OH
