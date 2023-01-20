Read full article on original website
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
New businesses open in Tower City Center, giving hope of rebound
New businesses are on their way to Tower City Center in Downtown Cleveland. Many visitors and business owners say they hope this will help the mall bounce back to how it once looked many years ago.
Gas prices jump 15 cents in Akron, 9 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — There has been another jump in gas prices across Northeast Ohio, leaving both Akron and Cleveland above the national average. Akron drivers are now experiencing an average of $3.49 per gallon after prices at the pump increased by 15.2 cents within the last week, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday.
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is squeezing a lot of economic activity out of grapes. A new study says Ohio’s wine and grape industries generated $6.7 billion in economic activity in 2022. The industry also supports 40,399 jobs and generated about $1.9 billion in wages. The study is from the...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
Akron looking for police officers: Find out how to apply
AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is accepting applications for police officers. Those interested can apply through March 9, 2023 and are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan...
StoneFruit Coffee Co. to Permanently Close Downtown Cleveland Location
The shop opened in 2021
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Planet Fitness to Open a Cleveland Location
The well-known gym franchise is contributing to Downtown’s living atmosphere. By Gracie Wilson. Planet Fitness is recognized for its purple and yellow atmosphere and judgment-free lifestyle, and now it will open doors Downtown for those looking to have easy access to a health and wellness facility. Located at 11451...
Good Knights of Lorain to build, donate 100 beds to Cleveland-area kids
CLEVELAND — A good night's sleep is crucial to a child's health and development. And, yet, there are so many children without a bed to lay in at night. Later this week, that will will change for some underserved children in the Cleveland area, thanks to the Good Knights of Lorain and several local businesses.
Why are egg prices so high?
The price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled over the last few months, and shoppers are certainly feeling the pinch at local grocery stores. So too, are breakfast-focused restaurants.
thelandcle.org
Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown
It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
Zina Greek Street Food in University Heights Opens Today
The fast-casual Greek eatery is from chef Demetrios Atheneos
Parma Heights considers restricting future car wash construction
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- How many car washes does a community truly need?. That’s the question being asked by City Council as it considers legislation limiting the number of such facilities in Parma Heights. The ordinance under consideration comes after last year’s car wash construction moratorium, which is set...
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Parma Police Department combats nation-wide staffing shortages
PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department said they are doing everything they can to combat the staffing shortages at their department, which is also a nation-wide problem. Officer Sean McBride is one officer who recently joined the department through a program called service credit transfer. "I started my...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic CEO, President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Envisions Optimistic Future in Annual State of the Clinic Address
January 18, 2023 – During today’s annual State of the Clinic address, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of...
