A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Look: Emmitt Smith's 2-Word Message For The Dallas Cowboys Is Going Viral
Emmitt Smith's fandom seems to be solidified. He's riding with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith, one of the most prolific running backs in NFL history, sent a message to his former team of 13 years. "Let's go Dallas Cowboys," Smith tweeted. The Cowboys selected Smith in the 17th overall pick ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman
After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
Chargers Request Permission to Interview Vikings' Jerrod Johnson For Offensive Coordinator Position
The Chargers have submitted another interview request for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
sportszion.com
Peyton Hillis health update: Ex-Giants’ RB discharged from hospital after drowning in attempt to save his kids
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis had been taken to the hospital after a heroic rescue of his children from drowning at Pensacola Beach. He was admitted to the ICU at the local hospital with an extreme emergency. The 37-year-old father was enjoying a family moment at the beach with...
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins, Mike McDaniel interested in ex-Broncos HC as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins emerged as one of the more successful teams during the 2022 season, going 9-8 and earning their first playoff berth since 2016. However, the Dolphins would fall to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round as their defense failed the team. Now, as coach Mike McDaniel...
Popular Vikings Podcast Roasts HC for Not Firing Ed Donatell via Press Conference
In what could fall in “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” territory, a popular Minnesota Vikings-themed podcast took issue with the method used to fire Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Donatell was relieved of duty Thursday night, as the Vikings were bounced from the postseason last weekend,...
Reports: Vikings request interviews with Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen
Sean Desai is a Vic Fangio disciple while Ryan Nielsen helped lead the second-best defense against the pass this season.
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
Ravens request OC interview with Vikings TE coach Brian Angelichio
The Ravens continue to cast a wide net in search of their new offensive play caller. In addition to considering Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, and Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, Baltimore has requested to interview Vikings passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Dolphins Linebacker Zach Thomas Had a Heartwarming Reaction to the Hall of Fame Passing Over Him for the 7th Year in a Row
The Pro Football Hall of Fame works in mysterious ways. One of those quirks appears to be former Dolphins star Zach Thomas being left out in the cold, year after year. The post Dolphins Linebacker Zach Thomas Had a Heartwarming Reaction to the Hall of Fame Passing Over Him for the 7th Year in a Row appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
