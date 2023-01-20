Read full article on original website
USM (17-4, 6-2) never lost the lead during their SunBelt Conference home game with over 4000 in attendance. The Golden Eagles shot 60% from the floor along with 42 points from the paint. “James Madison has an outstanding team and I wasn’t surprised at all how physical and tough the...
WDAM-TV
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind DeAndre Pinckney’s career-high 28 points, the Southern Miss (17-4, 6-2 SBC) men’s basketball team picked up its 10th home win of the season after downing James Madison (13-8, 4-4 SBC) 83-70 on Saturday afternoon. Southern Miss benefited from a season-best 60.4 shooting percentage...
WDAM-TV
New funding program bridges tuition gap for service members at USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Friday a program that will help service members cover the gap between federal tuition assistance and remaining course tuition. The program will begin for the Fall 2023 semester. With “TA Gap Funding,” service members can be fully covered for 15...
The case involving former Ole Miss star and NFL player Jarrell Powe has already seen surprising twists and turns as a county official from Powe’s home county has been arrested. Cooper Leggett, 40, the county attorney serving the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, was arrested on a conspiracy charge...
WDAM-TV
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
WDAM-TV
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times people worry that the bee population is dying. One local bee keeper, Ed Hafer, said that’s simply not the case. Hafner has 60 colonies in Hattiesburg, where bees are very much alive and thriving right now. “Queens are just starting to kind of...
WDAM-TV
Perry Central High School offering after-school tutoring
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Testing is right around the corner, and Perry Central High School Principal Joshua Yeager is making sure his students are prepared. In an attempt to help students with their state testing preparation, free tutoring sessions will be available after class until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
WDAM-TV
Top Tier Board Games hosts a “Learning DND” session
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - DND, Dungeons and Dragons, is a game that requires all ages to use their imagination. This role-playing adventure game is played in the comfort of your own chair around a table with your closest friends and the Dungeon Master who controls elements of the game. Top...
WDAM-TV
McCarty, military vehicle museums to open in Hattiesburg Sixth Street District
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum dedicated to the life of the late Hattiesburg washer-woman and philanthropist, Oseola McCarty, is set to open later this year. A new back porch, with ADA accessibility, is being added to the Oseola McCarty House one of the museums in the Sixth Street Museum District.
WDAM-TV
Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
WDAM-TV
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. expands into Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magnolia Soap and Bath Company had its grand opening in Hattiesburg Friday. The company plans to keep its new location alive by providing products made in Mississippi to those who call Mississippi home. Owner Jenny Bolster says that the products are what makes the company...
mageenews.com
Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new interim county attorney will begin serving Wayne County “effective immediately.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint Walton Montgomery as interim county attorney. The board also decided to place the current county attorney, Cooper Leggett, on administrative leave without pay.
WDAM-TV
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event. Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.
WDAM-TV
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
WDAM-TV
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg 1st ‘walking parade’ will take place downtown in February
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg came together to bring in the new year downtown. Now, it is preparing to celebrate Carnival season in a new way: a walking parade. This parade will not feature any floats. Instead, it encourages residents to be creative in other ways. Rebecca Chandler,...
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Arts Council hosting annual photo competition/exhibit Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of photographs taken by adults and children in the Pine Belt can be seen Saturday in a special display at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center. It’s all part of the 2023 Amateur Photography and Competition & Exhibit, hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. About 75...
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
