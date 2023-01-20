ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

thegazebogazette.com

Southern Miss Outplays Dukes 83-70

USM (17-4, 6-2) never lost the lead during their SunBelt Conference home game with over 4000 in attendance. The Golden Eagles shot 60% from the floor along with 42 points from the paint. “James Madison has an outstanding team and I wasn’t surprised at all how physical and tough the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM remains unbeaten at home with win over James Madison

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind DeAndre Pinckney’s career-high 28 points, the Southern Miss (17-4, 6-2 SBC) men’s basketball team picked up its 10th home win of the season after downing James Madison (13-8, 4-4 SBC) 83-70 on Saturday afternoon. Southern Miss benefited from a season-best 60.4 shooting percentage...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

New funding program bridges tuition gap for service members at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Friday a program that will help service members cover the gap between federal tuition assistance and remaining course tuition. The program will begin for the Fall 2023 semester. With “TA Gap Funding,” service members can be fully covered for 15...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Central High School offering after-school tutoring

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Testing is right around the corner, and Perry Central High School Principal Joshua Yeager is making sure his students are prepared. In an attempt to help students with their state testing preparation, free tutoring sessions will be available after class until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
NEW AUGUSTA, MS
WDAM-TV

Top Tier Board Games hosts a “Learning DND” session

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - DND, Dungeons and Dragons, is a game that requires all ages to use their imagination. This role-playing adventure game is played in the comfort of your own chair around a table with your closest friends and the Dungeon Master who controls elements of the game. Top...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. expands into Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magnolia Soap and Bath Company had its grand opening in Hattiesburg Friday. The company plans to keep its new location alive by providing products made in Mississippi to those who call Mississippi home. Owner Jenny Bolster says that the products are what makes the company...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Wayne Co. names interim attorney; Leggett placed on unpaid leave

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new interim county attorney will begin serving Wayne County “effective immediately.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to appoint Walton Montgomery as interim county attorney. The board also decided to place the current county attorney, Cooper Leggett, on administrative leave without pay.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
HATTIESBURG, MS
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS

