ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Two more arrested after New Year’s Day shooting in Starr County

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg27d_0kKmJXz100

ESCOBARES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Two additional suspects were arrested in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting that injured three in Escobares. The suspects were found in near Houston.

On New Year’s Day, three people were injured after several vehicles arrived at a residence in Escobares, followed by a man discharging a firearm and fleeing the scene, according to Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Heliberto Clarke, 38, and Earon Clarke, 34, were arrested in Pasadena in connection to the Jan. 1 shooting.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both suspects were hiding in Pasadena to prevent being arrested in Starr County, according to a press release from SCSO.

Woman admits to placing stolen license plates on car, deputies say

SCSO contacted the Houston Police Department and requested assistance in locating the suspects.

Houston Police Department, Pasedena Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Marshals apprehended both suspects and took them into custody, according to SCSO.

Both suspects were arrested with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity pending extradition.

Juan Gilberto Garza, 31, was the first suspect arrested , according to SCSO. Garza was found to be the driver of the vehicle. SCSO confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9yEi_0kKmJXz100
Juan Gilberto Garza

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

2 Dead In Possible Houston Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide in southwest Houston. Officers responded to the ten-thousand block of Forum Park Saturday afternoon for a welfare check after neighbors reported a foul smell and mail piling up. A man and woman were found dead inside the residence. It appears they were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car

HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Road-Rage Shooter Gets 30 Years

A 2021 road rage shooting case in Houston has reached its conclusion. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old David Castro in a July 2021 road rage shooting. Williams is now set to serve 30 years in prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors that Castro’s family endorsed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston

Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced. Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.
STARR COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Houston woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say. Desiree Coleman, 22, used her Instagram account with over 3,000 followers to conspire with others and commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance, according to a release from the U.S. […]
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy