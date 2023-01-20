ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Prickett’s Fort State Park accepting donations for fence maintenance

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Prickett’s Fort State Park needs donations to keep it in tip-top shape.

At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, a check was presented to park directors on behalf of Senator Mike Caputo to contribute to the maintenance.

The donation will go towards replacing the fencing around the actual fort in the park. The logs that make up the fence have deteriorated over time due to the weather, which the director of the park said is not only un-aesthetically pleasing but is also a safety issue.

The fort at Prickett’s Fort State Park (WBOY Image)

“Prickett’s Fort is the number one tourist attraction in Marion County. People come from not only all over the state but all over the country and nationally and internationally to Prickett’s Fort, so it is so important that we keep it well maintained,” Gary Jack, president of the Prickett’s Fort Board of Directors, said.

Greg Bray, executive director of Prickett’s Fort State Park and Foundation, said seven years ago, they did minor repairs to the fence but knew it wouldn’t last forever.

“It’s needed about every 15 years, 20 years. You need to replace that stockade. This will be our third one counting the original,” Bray said.

The entire cost for the maintenance will cost $250,000. The state park has only raised about 7% of the funding that they need.

“With that check, we’re probably close to $35,000,” Bray said.

They hope to have the project completed by the park’s 50 th anniversary in 2026.

