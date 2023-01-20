ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Everyday Solutions: Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fans can grab tickets starting...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is looking to hire several hundred employees across its parks and resorts for the 2023 season. With the addition of the brand new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, as well as a new resort, Dollywood needs even more people to help make it a memorable experience for parkgoers.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Daddy Mac's Brings the Party

Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. News at 11 on...
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge plans to share the history and diverse ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains with a special program Tuesday through Saturday. Wilderness Wildlife Week returns to Pigeon Forge for the 31st year on January 24 through 28 at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Two Downtown Structures Change Hands; Improvements Planned

The Cazana family has purchased two downtown structures, an office building and a parking garage, with plans to make improvements to each. Interestingly, the buildings were previously owned by the group, but sold. I spoke with Nick Cazana to learn the background for the decision and plans for each property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN

